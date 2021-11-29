No queues at walk-in vaccine centre
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Fears over a new variant of the coronavirus which could be more infectious than previous strains failed to spark an increase in people turning up at one of the county's five walk-in vaccine centres.
Staff at the centre in the historic Guildhall of St George in King's Lynn were expecting demand to increase after jabs were offered to all over-40s as well as vulnerable groups, amid increasing concerns about the so-called Omicron variant.
But by mid morning there were two cars in the car park, while the waiting room's 20 chairs were empty.
Doses of Moderna vaccine were taking a few minutes to deliver, with most time taken by a questions about patients' previous medical history.
After having the jab, patients had to wait 15 minutes in a marquee outside as a precaution against side effects, before being allowed to go.
A sign on the wall requested donations of unwanted Christmas decorations to brighten the place up in the run-up to the festive season.
