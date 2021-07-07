Walk-in Moderna jabs on offer in Norwich

Published: 12:08 PM July 7, 2021

The vaccine centre at 119 Prince of Wales Road is offering walk-in Moderna jabs this week. - Credit: Google

Those yet to get their first jab in Norwich can pop in to a centre this week with no appointment required.

Pharmacy2U's Covid-19 vaccination venue at 119 Prince of Wales Road is offering the Moderna jab to walk-ins for the rest of this week.

Those who want the jab do not need an appointment, though it is available only to people to people yet to get their first dose.

The centre, found opposite the Compleat Angler pub, is open daily from 8.30am until 7pm.

Walk-in appointments for the Moderna vaccine are available from now until the centre closes on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Swaffham, Universal Pharmacy is offering first and second doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to walk-ins.

The pharmacy, on the Turbine Way industrial estate, is holding walk-in clinics from 8am to 7pm on Thursday and 8-12am on Friday.

