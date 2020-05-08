Search

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

PUBLISHED: 08:44 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:58 08 May 2020

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As the region celebrates the 75th anniversary of VE Day, sky gazers will be able to capture glimpses of some iconic figures soaring through the air.

The Red Arrows demonstrating their brand new tail fin design a Union flag-inspired flowing red, white and blue lines, The new design emphasises the teamâ¬The Red Arrows demonstrating their brand new tail fin design a Union flag-inspired flowing red, white and blue lines, The new design emphasises the teamâ¬"s important role as a global ambassador for the United Kingdom and Royal Air Force. Picture Cpl Steve Buckley RAF - Crown Copyright

As part of their planned flypast to join in the celebrations, the Red Arrows are set to take to the skies over the region this morning.

In a route that will include passing over Buckingham Palace, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will be visible over Norfolk en route.

You may also want to watch:

The spectacular aircraft squadron will take off from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at 9.37am before their circuitous path takes them over Norfolk on their way to the capital.

The path, which will see them fly over Hunstanton, Dereham and Diss, is due to see the jets thunder through the county’s airspace from shortly before 9.50am.

Eagle-eyed spotters will then be able to follow the iconic jets through the county as they make their way south. They are expected to have completed their journey through Norfolk by shortly after 10am - so people hoping to see them will have to be quick - and partial cloud cover may prove a hindrance.

People in Norwich may be able to spot the jets by looking towards the west between 9.52am and 9.55am, with the route not set to pass directly over the city.

The flypast will see them then pass over the capital before returning to the Lincolnshire base around an hour later.

