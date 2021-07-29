More than 100,000 young people have received Covid jab in Norfolk and Waveney

Published: 6:43 PM July 29, 2021

More than 100,000 young people have now received at least one dose of the Covid jab in Norfolk and Waveney, higher than the national average.

Data released today by NHS England and NHS Improvement shows that 92pc of people aged 18 or over have now had at least one dose of the Covid 19 jab in Norfolk and Waveney, compared to 87pc in the rest of England.

76pc of people aged 18 or over have now had two doses of the vaccine in Norfolk and Waveney, compared to 70pc across the rest of England.

But this promising news for the region comes with news nationally that the number of people being told to self-isolate has reached another record high, with almost 700,000 alerts sent to Covid app users in England and Wales.

More than one million doses of vaccine (1,398,911) have been given in Norfolk and Waveney.

Vaccinations for younger people continue at pace with 75pc of 18-24 year olds, 78pc of 25-29 year olds and 85pc of 30-34 year olds having received their first dose.

Tracy Williams, a Queen’s Nurse and CCG Governing Body member, said: “We are really pleased with the success of our vaccination campaign so far.

"We have tried to be as flexible as possible and provide a service which is easy and convenient for people to access so that everybody has the opportunity to get the jab and protect themselves and others.

“The #EveryVaccineCounts campaign has helped to drive home the message that every single vaccination is important and is making a difference.

"It is also raising awareness of the speed and ease with which people can get vaccinated while reminding everyone – and especially younger people – that vaccinations are our best chance of getting back to doing the things we enjoy most.

“We would urge anyone who hasn’t yet had their first dose to drop into one of our walk-in clinics or arrange an appointment with the national booking service.

"Please don’t forget that your second dose of the vaccine it also vital and will provide maximum, longer-term protection from Covid-19.

"This should be eight weeks after your first dose, in line with national guidance.”