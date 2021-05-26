News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
30-year-olds now able to book Covid vaccines

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 12:01 AM May 26, 2021   
The Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

People aged 30 and over can book their Covid-19 jab from today (Wednesday, May 26), the NHS in England has said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is administered. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

About one million people aged 30 and 31 will get a text message in coming days asking them to come forward for their Covid-19 vaccine.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock praised the "phenomenal pace" of the vaccination programme.

Health officials have sped up the timetable to offer second jabs in a bid to ensure that those at highest risk are protected from the variant of the virus first identified in India.

At the same time, the programmes are extending to younger age groups to try and mitigate risk.

Mr Hancock said: "Our vaccination programme is moving at such a phenomenal pace and I am delighted that less than six months after Margaret Keenan received the first authorised jab in the world, we are now able to open the offer to everyone in their thirties and over.

Health secretary Matt Hancock.

"The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic and recent data has shown the life-saving protection that a second dose of the jab can give, especially against the new variant.

"I urge everyone to come forward when you get the offer and play a part in getting us back to normality."

GP and national medical director for primary care for the NHS in England, Dr Nikki Kanani, said: "Getting the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against Covid-19 with the jabs saving thousands of lives already.

"The offer of a vaccine doesn't expire so, if you are eligible and haven't booked, please do come forward when you're invited to."

