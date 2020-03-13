Coronavirus: UK sees largest single-day rise in confirmed cases

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has seen its biggest single increase so far, it has been announced.

The Department of Health said nationally the number of positive cases now stands at 798, a rise of 208 in 24 hours.

As of 9am on Friday, 32,771 people have now been tested, of which 31,173 were confirmed negative.

Two people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in the last 24-hours, taking the total to 10.

It is the first time the day-on-day increase has been higher than 200. One week ago, on March 6, the total number of cases stood at 163.

Today's total of 798 is almost five times greater than the equivalent figure one week ago.

The latest breakdown of the Public Health England figures by local authorities has so far not been released. As of yesterday, the total for the East of England stood at 32 confirmed cases, with none in Norfolk and one in Suffolk.

The East of England figures are broken down by NHS region and cover Norfolk and Waveney and Suffolk, as well as Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Mid, South, West and East Essex.

The latest figures come a day after prime minister Boris Johnson said many more families will 'lose loved ones before their time' because of coronavirus, as he announced the UK has moved onto the next stage of its response to the outbreak.

Mr Johnson said coronavirus 'is the worst public health crisis for a generation', as he set out measures that could 'cause severe disruption for many months'.

People have coronavirus symptoms, however mild, have been told they should stay at home for at least seven days.

All those over 70 with serious medical conditions are advised against going on cruises and schools told not to go on international trips.

