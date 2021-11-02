News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Patients and clinicians find virtual appointments inaccurate, study finds

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:01 AM November 2, 2021
Thousands of callers failed to get advice from NHS 111 in March. PHOTO: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The new study shows patients and clinicians do not find telemedicine as accurate as face-to-face appointments. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People find telemedicine less diagnostically accurate than in-person appointments, according to new research from the University of Cambridge and University of East Anglia (UEA).

A new study published on Tuesday shows the majority of rheumatology patients and clinicians found phone or video consultations more convenient.

But 86pc of patients and 93pc of clinicians felt that telemedicine, or remote medicine, was worse than face-to-face consultations for accuracy of assessment, with some reporting misdiagnoses.

Some even said that it has the potential to increase health inequalities and barriers to accessing appropriate care.

One rheumatology patient said: “My rheumatologist cannot see or hear how I move, look at my skin, eyes, hair, hands, bones, how I am.

You may also want to watch:

"I was diagnosed with something over the phone, which I know isn’t right, and it’s getting worse.”

Senior author Dr Felix Naughton, from UEA’s School of Health Sciences, said: ‘’Of greatest concern was the great variability in accessibility to care.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
  2. 2 Photographer captures stunning Northern Lights over Norfolk coast
  3. 3 'Serious injuries' after crash between car and motorbike in village
  1. 4 'Not another dormitory town' - what does future hold for community?
  2. 5 Police probe continues at isolated farmhouse after murder arrest
  3. 6 Woman, 27, reported missing from Cawston
  4. 7 Holiday lodges bid for hotel that could become 'uninhabitable' due to coastal erosion
  5. 8 Overtaking car in A47 near-miss with learner driver
  6. 9 Second stabbing in the same area of city in matter of days
  7. 10 The farm shop Sunday roast that's hard to beat

“Approximately half of all patients felt they would not receive a prompt response when very unwell, often citing increased barriers due to some remote contact and administrative systems that are not yet efficient enough to cope with the sudden move towards telemedicine.’’

Clinicians highlighted the importance of a quick response to ‘flaring’ patients with a rapidly worsening condition, but only around half of patients were confident that they would receive a quick response to an urgent request for medical advice within 24 to 48 hours from their GP or hospital team. 

Many patients were grateful for prompt responses despite the challenges facing clinicians, but others reported still struggling to get through administrative systems to receive any kind of response or appointment.

The researchers worked with a national team of expert consultants, patients and psychologists to examine the pitfalls and benefits of telemedicine for patients with chronic diseases.

Between April 2021 and July 2021, a total of 1,340 patients and 111 clinicians completed online surveys. The team also conducted in-depth interviews with 31 patients and 29 clinicians.

The majority of patients were from the UK (96pc) and had inflammatory arthritis (32pc) or lupus (32pc).

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Diane Douglas, of Colton, near Norwich, who police believe has been murdered. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Norfolk woman

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
How the Long Stratton bypass could look, with a footbridge in the distance

South Norfolk District Council

How bypass will change town after nearly a century of campaigning

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Land bought for extension of railway opposite the North Norfolk Railway in Holt. Trustee Melton Cons

Railway backers take stride towards new Holt link

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon