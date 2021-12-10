News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk schools close due to Covid cases

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:05 AM December 10, 2021
Recreation Road Infant School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Several schools in Norfolk have had to close due to Covid outbreaks. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2014

Covid outbreaks among staff have led to closures at two Norfolk schools today.

The schools affected include Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School and Recreation Road Infant School.

Dereham Church Infant School has one reception class closed while Recreation Road Infant School, in Norwich, is closed to all pupils.

A further two schools have closures due to staff shortages.

Ongoing staff absence to years seven to 11 at City Academy Norwich has forced the school to close completely.

Watton Junior School is closed to all year five and six classes due to a lack of staffing. 

A fifth school has remained shut after damage caused by a fire forced it to close. Earlham Nursery School is awaiting repairs before reopening.

