Video

Children’s drawings brighten spirits amid coronavirus isolation

A trail of children's drawings has appeared in Hingham in a bid to lift spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Gem Gore Archant

A town is being scattered with children’s drawings in a bid to brighten spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gem Gore came up with the idea of creating a trail of children's drawings in Hingham to lift spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Gem Gore Gem Gore came up with the idea of creating a trail of children's drawings in Hingham to lift spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Gem Gore

As social distancing measures begin to take hold in Norfolk and across the nation, efforts are being made in Hingham to keep townsfolk occupied and enhance mental wellbeing.

One of those keen to contribute is Gem Gore, who came up with the idea of asking youngsters to draw pictures and put them in their front windows, creating a trail for walkers to follow.

The trail is already in full swing, with a number of colourful drawings dotted across the town.

Miss Gore, who works as regional manager for The Body Shop at Home, said: “My job is about empowering people so I thought ‘why don’t we try and spread some happiness?’

A trail of children's drawings has appeared in Hingham in a bid to lift spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Gem Gore A trail of children's drawings has appeared in Hingham in a bid to lift spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Gem Gore

“A huge amount of our population have been walking around the town, so for them to see something positive is so important. Community spirit is very much what this place is about.”