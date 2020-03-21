Search

Advanced search

Video

Children’s drawings brighten spirits amid coronavirus isolation

PUBLISHED: 15:11 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 21 March 2020

A trail of children's drawings has appeared in Hingham in a bid to lift spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Gem Gore

A trail of children's drawings has appeared in Hingham in a bid to lift spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Gem Gore

Archant

A town is being scattered with children’s drawings in a bid to brighten spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Gem Gore came up with the idea of creating a trail of children's drawings in Hingham to lift spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Gem GoreGem Gore came up with the idea of creating a trail of children's drawings in Hingham to lift spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Gem Gore

As social distancing measures begin to take hold in Norfolk and across the nation, efforts are being made in Hingham to keep townsfolk occupied and enhance mental wellbeing.

One of those keen to contribute is Gem Gore, who came up with the idea of asking youngsters to draw pictures and put them in their front windows, creating a trail for walkers to follow.

The trail is already in full swing, with a number of colourful drawings dotted across the town.

Miss Gore, who works as regional manager for The Body Shop at Home, said: “My job is about empowering people so I thought ‘why don’t we try and spread some happiness?’

A trail of children's drawings has appeared in Hingham in a bid to lift spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Gem GoreA trail of children's drawings has appeared in Hingham in a bid to lift spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Gem Gore

“A huge amount of our population have been walking around the town, so for them to see something positive is so important. Community spirit is very much what this place is about.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

‘Have a thought for others’ - Supermarket manager issues advice to shoppers

A Tesco superstore in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

Teen US airman glassed in Prince of Wales Road bar

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Coronavirus: Two confirmed to have died at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where two patients have died Picture: QEH

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

MP urges Londoners not to use their Norfolk second homes

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Watch: Norwich’s Prince of Wales Road empty as clubs and bars told to shut

A quiet night at Prince of Wales road in Norwich after the announcement of pub closures. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fraudster who cheated friend out of £12,500 won’t have to pay most back

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly

Norwich City loan export tests positive for coronavirus

Sean Raggett has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: James Wilson/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24