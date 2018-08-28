Opinion

The EDP says... Time to step in and mental health care under control

Health Secretery Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He has been urged to act to tackle a crisis in access to NHS dental services. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau PA Wire/PA Images

Enough is enough. A report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) shows what we already knew – mental health services in Norfolk and Suffolk are failing.

This is the third time that Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) has been deemed inadequate and put into special measures.

However the difference this time is as well as failing in the inspection areas of being safe and well-led, they were also failing in the responsiveness category. What that means is that they have failed to respond to any of the changes that needed to be made.

The situation is farcical. Either improvements have not been made, or where they have records have been overly-optimistic with the progress of said actions – or they have actively made things worse.

At what point do we say this is an organisation which is incapable of improving in its current form? For this paper, the answer is now.

It is time for central government and health secretary Matt Hancock – whose doorstep this scandal is occurring on – places NSFT into special administration and takes control of the mess which has been made in our region.

Too many people have now died, or are suffering will on long waiting lists, the extent of which are being covered up, to not take action.

If nothing is done it will be clear to those who are in desperate need of high quality mental health care in this region that their needs are not a priority.

For three years now this newspaper has campaigned for change and better mental health care.

It cannot go on like this.