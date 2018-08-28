Search

Advanced search
Opinion

The EDP says... Time to step in and mental health care under control

PUBLISHED: 09:16 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:16 28 November 2018

Health Secretery Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He has been urged to act to tackle a crisis in access to NHS dental services. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

Health Secretery Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He has been urged to act to tackle a crisis in access to NHS dental services. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

PA Wire/PA Images

Enough is enough. A report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) shows what we already knew – mental health services in Norfolk and Suffolk are failing.

This is the third time that Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) has been deemed inadequate and put into special measures.

However the difference this time is as well as failing in the inspection areas of being safe and well-led, they were also failing in the responsiveness category. What that means is that they have failed to respond to any of the changes that needed to be made.

The situation is farcical. Either improvements have not been made, or where they have records have been overly-optimistic with the progress of said actions – or they have actively made things worse.

At what point do we say this is an organisation which is incapable of improving in its current form? For this paper, the answer is now.

It is time for central government and health secretary Matt Hancock – whose doorstep this scandal is occurring on – places NSFT into special administration and takes control of the mess which has been made in our region.

Too many people have now died, or are suffering will on long waiting lists, the extent of which are being covered up, to not take action.

If nothing is done it will be clear to those who are in desperate need of high quality mental health care in this region that their needs are not a priority.

For three years now this newspaper has campaigned for change and better mental health care.

It cannot go on like this.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Updated ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

The lives lost in Norfolk and Suffolk’s mental health crisis

Mental Health Deaths. Photo: Archant

Win ‘We want to be a real hub of this growing community’: Town’s newest primary school is unveiled

The ribbon is cut at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick Howes
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast