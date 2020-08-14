Three reasons why people take CBD oil

There has been much discussion around CBD oil in recent times and the potential benefits the natural compound, which is found in the cannabis plant, might have to different users.

Legal to buy in the UK, and with none of the euphoric effects usually associated with cannabis, CBD oil can be purchased and taken in a number of forms.

Products, such as fourfivecbd’s, are now, for example, taken or applied as oils themselves, or in capsules, lotions and effervescent tablets, for a variety of different reasons.

Here are three of the benefits of CBD oil, reported by those who take it:

1) Improved mood

Research and some users have suggested that CBD oil can lift the mood, possibly reduce anxiety and give those taking it a general sense of wellbeing. This will depend on the type of CBD product, as well as the dosage and an individual’s own physiological makeup. It is also very important to consider the quality and traceability of the CBD and to have a good knowledge of the company supplying it.

2) Skin and muscle care

When applied to the skin via a balm, gel, cream or rub, CBD oil has been reported to have certain beneficial effects for some users.

Applied topically, it is thought the active ingredient can interact with receptors near the surface of the skin, close to where it was applied. It can be combined with other ingredients, such as tea tree oil, menthol and vitamin E, to create a soothing balm, which could assist skin problems such as inflammation, redness and dryness. CBD oil in some skin lotions might also be beneficial in reducing muscle pain.

A healthy, balanced diet is the key to general wellbeing and looking after your body and when muscles become inflamed or swollen, this becomes more important than ever. Some people find taking CBD oil together with a careful combination of vitamins – as in fourfivecbd’s Effervescent Multivitamin Tablets – can complement a balanced diet in aiding muscle recovery.

3) Sleep

Some users of CBD oil report improved sleep as their reason for taking it. CBD oil itself does not cause drowsiness in the same way that sleeping medication will do.

Many of those who use it regularly, however, suggest it might improve the rhythm of the body and enhance a more general feeling of relaxation, which then might result in a more natural sense of sleepiness.

For more information visit fourfivecbd.co.uk.