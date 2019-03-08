Three Mind charities to merge into one

Three local mental health charities Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind, Norwich and Central Norfolk Mind and West Norfolk Mind, have officially announced that they have are merging.

Louise Jordan-Hall, chairman of the board of trustees for Great Yarmouth Mind, said: “The integration of all three charities will take place over the coming months with no disruption to the delivery of our current services. Staff from each of the Mind organisations are working hard to ensure that the integration process is as smooth as possible for people who use our services, our staff, carers and everyone involved with Mind in Norfolk and Waveney.”

All three organisations will continue to run services from their current locations in King's Lynn, Norwich and Great Yarmouth with an expectation that services will develop and expand to provide greater coverage across the rural areas across Norfolk and Waveney.