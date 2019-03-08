Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Three Mind charities to merge into one

PUBLISHED: 16:57 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 02 May 2019

Louise Jordan-Hall. Photo: NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney

Louise Jordan-Hall. Photo: NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney

Archant

Three local mental health charities Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind, Norwich and Central Norfolk Mind and West Norfolk Mind, have officially announced that they have are merging.

You may also want to watch:

Louise Jordan-Hall, chairman of the board of trustees for Great Yarmouth Mind, said: “The integration of all three charities will take place over the coming months with no disruption to the delivery of our current services. Staff from each of the Mind organisations are working hard to ensure that the integration process is as smooth as possible for people who use our services, our staff, carers and everyone involved with Mind in Norfolk and Waveney.”

All three organisations will continue to run services from their current locations in King's Lynn, Norwich and Great Yarmouth with an expectation that services will develop and expand to provide greater coverage across the rural areas across Norfolk and Waveney.

Most Read

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Pictures of Princess Charlotte at her Norfolk home released on her fourth birthday

Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at her Norfolk home. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Man took police van on 15-mile curry-fuelled joyride and demanded money from drivers

Sean Warman, who stole a police van from outside Lowestoft Police Station. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Seaside village bucking closure trend could be Norfolk pub capital

The Gate pub is one of the many watering holes in Caister Picture: Nick Butcher

‘He’s amazing and I think he’s a genius’ – Delia and Michael thrilled with Webber’s work at City

Norwich City's majority shareholder Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones savoured their team's promotion celebrations on Saturday night Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Restaurant owner expresses his ‘heartfelt thanks’ to the community following immigration raid

Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man took police van on 15-mile curry-fuelled joyride and demanded money from drivers

Sean Warman, who stole a police van from outside Lowestoft Police Station. PHOTO: Suffolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists