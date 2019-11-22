Staff offered support after three ambulance workers die in two weeks

Ambulance staff are being offered support after three of their colleagues died suddenly in the last two weeks.

The deaths, which were posted on the East of England Ambulance Service Trust's intranet, have prompted urgent talks between the service and Unison, the union said.

Sam Older, regional organiser for Unison, said staff who wanted to talk had been given a phone number to call and would get support.

"More mental health support is something we are pushing for with the Trust," he said.

The deaths are understood to be in different parts of the organisation with two announced last week and one this week. Two were frontline workers and one worked in the control room.

The EEAST has been contacted for comment.