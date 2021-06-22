News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Thousands donated for family to make final memories after tumour diagnosis

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 12:42 PM June 22, 2021   
Elliott Scoffield, of Thetford, was first diagnosed with a brain tumour aged three.

Elliott Scoffield, of Thetford, was first diagnosed with a brain tumour aged three. Here he is pictured enjoying a visit to Stonehenge. - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

More than 20 years ago at the age of just three, Elliott Scoffield was diagnosed with a brain tumour. 

Before undergoing surgery, his family were given the heartbreaking news that he had only a 5pc chance of survival. 

Despite that prediction, he went almost two decades without having any regrowth of the tumour. 

But the family’s life has been turned upside down once again after they received the devastating diagnosis that Elliott’s brain tumour had returned and is now inoperable. 

This month, the 24-year-old, of Thetford, celebrated his birthday and thanks to donations via a Go Fund Me page – set up by a family friend – he has been able to make some last memories with loved ones.

Elliott Scoffield, of Thetford, pictured with his mum, Helen Catchpole, and dad, Rob Scoffield

Elliott Scoffield, of Thetford, pictured with his mum, Helen Catchpole, and dad, Rob Scoffield - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Mum, Helen Catchpole, 43, described how touched the family had been when they discovered a former work colleague of hers, Darren Tortice, had started the fundraiser. 

“Nearly two years ago, in August 2019, we found out the tumour had grown again. After surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy, we were given the devastating news Elliott is now terminally ill and there is nothing more they can do for him. 

Most Read

  1. 1 38 Norfolk schools and university named in students' accounts of sex abuse
  2. 2 Man denies causing death by careless driving on A47 in Norfolk
  3. 3 'We offered £20k over and still lost out': Frantic housing market revealed
  1. 4 'Red-and-white spray paint doesn't count' - three danger lorries stopped
  2. 5 School apologises for uniform advice wording after sexism claims
  3. 6 WATCH: Heron patiently waits for fish and chips
  4. 7 Teenage boy found a week after being reported missing
  5. 8 Canaries closing in on new shirt sponsor
  6. 9 Two Norfolk restaurants in top five 'secret' places to eat on English coast
  7. 10 Norfolk man found drunk at wheel twice in less than a month

“I have gone part-time at work now as I need to spend as much time as I can with him. His dad, Rob Scoffield, cares for him when I work. 

“I had no idea Darren was going to set up a Go Fund Me page, but it’s touched my family for us to be able to give Elliott lots of days out and treats, more than I can express.” 

Elliott Scoffield, of Thetford, pictured with his siblings Hettie and Sullivan

(Right to left) Elliott Scoffield, of Thetford, pictured with his siblings Hettie and Sullivan - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Elliott has two younger siblings - a brother Sullivan, 17, and sister Hettie, 11. Their mum said the diagnosis had been “very difficult for them” too. 

“We currently live each day as it comes as the specialists do not know how long Elliott has. We just make the most of our time together as a family.” 

So far, more than £2,500 has been raised in just over two weeks. 

Mr Tortice said: “I am hoping this page will raise enough to give the family a break to Centre Parcs in Elveden. That would give Elliott the biggest smile. 

“All the help and support means the family have been able to do so much more together.”  

The family is currently on a waiting list for accommodation at the holiday resort in Elveden. 

- To donate, visit the Go Fund Me page.

Norfolk
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alison Birmingham and Tony Gray at Heartsease roundabout

Dutch design could inspire revamp of danger roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Paul and Jenny Buxton at Park Farm in Heydon, where the Buxton family has farmed for 100 years

Farming

Machinery sale marks end of family's 100-year farming history

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Amazon has seen a dip in profits in the wake of new investments

Warning over 'Amazon' cold call recordings scam in Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte counted down the start o

Royal Family

Prince William, George and Charlotte start races at Sandringham

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus