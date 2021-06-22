Published: 12:42 PM June 22, 2021

Elliott Scoffield, of Thetford, was first diagnosed with a brain tumour aged three. Here he is pictured enjoying a visit to Stonehenge. - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

More than 20 years ago at the age of just three, Elliott Scoffield was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Before undergoing surgery, his family were given the heartbreaking news that he had only a 5pc chance of survival.

Despite that prediction, he went almost two decades without having any regrowth of the tumour.

But the family’s life has been turned upside down once again after they received the devastating diagnosis that Elliott’s brain tumour had returned and is now inoperable.

This month, the 24-year-old, of Thetford, celebrated his birthday and thanks to donations via a Go Fund Me page – set up by a family friend – he has been able to make some last memories with loved ones.

Elliott Scoffield, of Thetford, pictured with his mum, Helen Catchpole, and dad, Rob Scoffield - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Mum, Helen Catchpole, 43, described how touched the family had been when they discovered a former work colleague of hers, Darren Tortice, had started the fundraiser.

“Nearly two years ago, in August 2019, we found out the tumour had grown again. After surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy, we were given the devastating news Elliott is now terminally ill and there is nothing more they can do for him.

“I have gone part-time at work now as I need to spend as much time as I can with him. His dad, Rob Scoffield, cares for him when I work.

“I had no idea Darren was going to set up a Go Fund Me page, but it’s touched my family for us to be able to give Elliott lots of days out and treats, more than I can express.”

(Right to left) Elliott Scoffield, of Thetford, pictured with his siblings Hettie and Sullivan - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Elliott has two younger siblings - a brother Sullivan, 17, and sister Hettie, 11. Their mum said the diagnosis had been “very difficult for them” too.

“We currently live each day as it comes as the specialists do not know how long Elliott has. We just make the most of our time together as a family.”

So far, more than £2,500 has been raised in just over two weeks.

Mr Tortice said: “I am hoping this page will raise enough to give the family a break to Centre Parcs in Elveden. That would give Elliott the biggest smile.

“All the help and support means the family have been able to do so much more together.”

The family is currently on a waiting list for accommodation at the holiday resort in Elveden.

- To donate, visit the Go Fund Me page.