Health secretary pledges to visit crumbling QEH

Part of the roof of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital which is held up with steel and timber supports - Credit: Chris Bishop

Health secretary Therese Coffey has promised to visit Norfolk's crumbling hospital to see conditions for herself.

She will be the fourth health minister in two years to tour the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, whose roof is supported by more than 2,400 props.

But while the government has thrown millions at the QEH to stop the roof from collapsing, there has been no firm assurance that it will be replaced.

Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey. - Credit: PA

Senior staff warn the hospital, believed to be the most dilapidated in Britain, will become unsafe to use by 2030.

At the Conservative conference in Birmingham, Ms Coffey told ITV News: "We need to recognise some of the acceleration of the problems that are happening [at the QEH], the structural problems and I have got ministers working on this right now.

Supports holding up part of the ceiling at the hospital - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I'm here, I'm taking decisive action, we're doing the detailed work and I will get to Norfolk before the end of this month to try and work out how exactly we're going to make this happen."

Having spoken to @theresecoffey about @TeamQEH after her appointment as Health Secretary about our compelling case for new 🏥 I’m pleased she’s coming to visit to see the issues for herself and look forward to welcoming her. https://t.co/lssAMWQwVr — James Wild MP (@jamesowild) October 5, 2022

The 500-bed hospital was built with an expected working of lifespan of 30 years but is still operational more than four decades after it opened in 1980.

Part of the metal frame being fitted to support the roof of the QEH - Credit: Chris Bishop

Reinforced concrete planks used in its flat roof are starting to sag and collapse and the government has spent £90m on a three-year plan to support the structure with a steel cage.

The QEH was not included on a list of 32 new hospitals announced by then prime minister Boris Johnson two years ago.

It now hopes it will be included on a list of eight further rebuilds which are expected to be announced later this year.

Plans have been drawn up for an £862m replacement on what is currently the hospital car park.

A model of the proposed new hospital (pink), which would be built on what is currently the car park, which would be replaced by a multi-storey (blue) - Credit: Chris Bishop

The proposed new-build is around a third larger than the current hospital, to cope with rising demand from west Norfolk's growing population.

Liz Truss, whose South West Norfolk constituency is served by the QEH, said she supported the new hospitals programme and was aware of the problems at the Lynn hospital before she became prime minister.

When asked about the hospital after she became PM, she said the decision would be made by Ms Coffey.







