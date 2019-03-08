Town's surgery warns of delays due to staff shortages and missed appointments

Theatre Royal Surgery on Theatre Street may ask patients to attend a walk in centre due to clinical staff shortages at the practice. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A doctors surgery in Dereham has warned patients of a limited service due to staff shortages and missed appointments.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Theatre Royal Surgery on Theatre Street may ask patients to attend a walk in centre due to clinical staff shortages at the practice. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Theatre Royal Surgery on Theatre Street may ask patients to attend a walk in centre due to clinical staff shortages at the practice. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Theatre Royal Surgery on Theatre Street may ask patients to attend a walk in centre due to clinical staff shortages at the practice.

The surgery posted on Facebook: "As with last week, unfortunately due to unexpected clinical staff shortages we are only able to offer a very limited service this week and would appreciate your understanding with regards to this matter.

"Please be aware that we only have very few emergency clinics and you may be asked to attend the walk in centre in Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are trying our best to offer as many appointments as we can with the limited resources available to us."

The practice has also revealed that 180 appointments were not attended by patients in the last month.

They said: "With the shortages of appointments, now is a more crucial time than ever to cancel your appointments if you no longer need them or cannot make them.

"Please remember to let us know if there is an appointment that you cannot attend so that it can be cancelled and offered to someone else in need."

Theatre Royal is a teaching practice and works with the UEA Medical School providing tuition to first year medical students.