Text messages sent to 40,000 unvaccinated people in Norfolk and Waveney

Published: 6:56 PM September 10, 2021 Updated: 7:05 PM September 10, 2021

Only 7pc of Norfolk residents are yet to have their first Covid vaccine dose - Credit: PA

Text messages have been sent to 40,000 unvaccinated people in Norfolk and Waveney, advising them to get protected from coronavirus.

The latest NHS data revealed that 93pc of people in Norfolk and Waveney have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 86pc have now had their second dose.

This makes the region one of the top 10 performing health and care systems in England when it comes to vaccinations.

But there is now a drive to get those who have not been vaccinated protected from Covid-19 before the onset of winter.

“Despite the high uptake of vaccinations and a recent spell of warm weather, winter is just around the corner," said Howard Martin, a director at the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group.

"Colder conditions encourage the spread of viruses including flu and respiratory infections. We saw how Covid spread through our communities last winter and the resulting lockdown over the Christmas period.

"We are determined to do all we can to protect as many people as possible from serious illness and hospitalisation.”

While only 7pc of local people are yet to get their vaccine, local health organisations are working hard to bring vaccines to as many people as possible.

"Some of these people will never choose to have a vaccine and we accept their choice. But we know there will be many others who really do want a vaccine but - for whatever reason - just can’t face it or find the right moment.

"We want these people to know that we are listening, and that there is tailored support available to them.”

The targeted text messages are encouraging people to speak to professionals about their concerns.

Specialists can be found at vaccination centres across the region and can offer advice.

Mr Martin added: "I would urge anyone who has questions or concerns to turn up at one of our drop-in clinics for a conversation before deciding whether to have a vaccine.

"There is no pressure, just talking is fine - and if you’d like to bring someone along to support you, please do."