Tell us about your experience of the care sector

We are asking readers to share their experiences of social care - Credit: Getty Images

The adult social care sector in the east of England – and across the country – is broken.

Some large care home companies make substantial profits, while other, smaller, firms struggle to make ends meet. Carers are paid too little for the work they do, and we have a shortage of more than 1,000 carers in this county alone.

We have one of the highest percentage of homes rated “inadequate” in the country. Local government provides half the money paid into the care sector, but has hardly any control over provision.

The government’s plan to change how care is funded is working its way through Parliament and the Chancellor has raised a new tax, but neither of those policies will result in immediate improvement.

Residents of care homes, and their families, often share stories of the incredible kindness shown by hardworking care staff.

But others report finding their elderly parents being treated without proper care, or being left without dignity. Some feel the food is inadequate, or the prices unreasonable. Some care home staff we have spoken to worry their job is simply impossible with the resources provided.

If you have a story about adult social care, please share it with us in our form below, in confidence. We will contact people who get in touch, to verify their story before publication, but we will only share the names and identities of those involved with their express permission. Please leave a phone number so we can be in touch.

Loading…





