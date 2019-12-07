Search

Advanced search

Festive event to help family of nine-year-old diagnosed with leukaemia for second time

PUBLISHED: 13:15 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 07 December 2019

Nine-year-old Imogen Roe has undergone a bone marrow transplant to give her the best chance of beating leukaemia for the second time. Picture: Supplied by family.

Nine-year-old Imogen Roe has undergone a bone marrow transplant to give her the best chance of beating leukaemia for the second time. Picture: Supplied by family.

Archant

Visitors to a special festive event are being asked to dig deep to help a nine-year-old girl who faces Christmas in isolation, hundreds of miles from home, after being diagnosed with leukaemia for the second time.

Imogen Roe, left, with brother Liam and sister Charlotte, in January 2019. Picture: Supplied by family.Imogen Roe, left, with brother Liam and sister Charlotte, in January 2019. Picture: Supplied by family.

The annual Christmas Market at Swanton Morley, near Dereham, is fundraising for schoolgirl Imogen Roe, who has undergone a bone marrow transplant to give her the best chance of beating the disease.

The pupil at Drayton CoE Junior School, in Norwich, is currently on a ward at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children following a stem cell transplant after chemotherapy was unsuccessful.

Her parents Dean Roe and Anna Dagless are with her, 250 miles from their home in Thorpe Marriott, after she was transferred there from Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge.

She had been in remission once after a two-and-a-half year journey which saw her having chemotherapy daily. And while this was successful the first time, it was decided a transplant would be her best chance.

An umbilical cord donor was found in the US and Imogen has now undergone the transplant process.

You may also want to watch:

Jade Cooper, organiser of the Christmas Market, which takes place in the village hall, off Mann's Lane, explained more.

She said: "Imogen was first diagnosed three years ago, spending a significant amount of time in hospital. Early this year Imogen got to 'ring the bell', to signify the end of her treatment journey - everyone was thrilled.

"Unfortunately six months later, in July this year, the leukaemia returned.

"We are raising money for Imogen and her family as this has turned their lives upside down.

"Imogen's parents have to divide their time as they try to provide some normality for the other children. Both parents have had to give up work. The money we raise will go towards helping Imogen's family with daily living costs, travel expenses and making memories so they can all enjoy precious time together."

Imogen's twin Charlotte and brother Liam are currently living with their grandparents in Fakenham.

- The Christmas Market takes place on Sunday December 8 from 10.30am to 3.30pm. There will be more than 50 craft and lifestyle stalls, children attractions, and a Santa's grotto.

- The family have created a Facebook page 'Gocrackersforimmy', where people can record themselves attempting to eat as many dry crackers as possible in a minute to raise awareness of the Anthony Nolan campaign and DKMS. Both charities campaign to highlight the importance of joining the bone marrow register. A GoFundMe page has also been set up at www.gofundme.com/f/go-crackers-for-immy.

Most Read

Chain to reopen city pub as ‘lively warm up venue’

Gibraltar Gardens closed in September Credit: Denise Bradley

Demolition begins on historic hotel

The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man pulled over for driving too slowly in Felbrigg lost his job after police found he was more than double the drink-drive limit. Picture Google.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Demolition begins on historic hotel

The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Air ambulance responds after young girl suffers medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded to a medical emergency in Gorleston. Photo: EAAA

Police still investigating A47 crash which claimed the life of talented teen

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

MATCHDAY LIVE: King’s Lynn Town v Blyth Spartans - Cully bids to keep Linnets’ top against ex-City assistant boss Lee Clark

King's Lynn Town v Blyth Spartans Picture: Chris Lakey

Farke responds to Leitner rift rumours

Moritz Leitner has to fight his way back in Norwich City's Premier League plans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists