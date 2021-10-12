News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Campaign launched to improve patient communication at hospital

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:20 AM October 12, 2021   
League of Friends shop at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn reopens

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. - Credit: QEH

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn wants to hear from the community after launching a campaign to improve its communication.

The trust wants to know how people would like to hear about their care and appointments, the format of appointments, hospital news, and how patients and their families can have their say on developments.

A study, launched in collaboration with Healthwatch Norfolk, is asking people across west Norfolk, South Lincolnshire and North East Cambridge to fill in a survey,  which will help shape the trust's future and the way it engages with communities.

Alice Webster, chief nurse at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said: "The trust is committed to improving clinical outcomes and achieving its ambition to become the best rural district general hospital for patient and staff experience.

To fill in the survey visit www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/QEHCommunication or a printed version can be requested by emailing enquiries@healthwatchnorfolk.co.uk or calling 0808 168 9669.



King's Lynn News

