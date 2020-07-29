Search

Advanced search

Report reveals people’s views on services received during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 06:51 30 July 2020

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

People in Norfolk have highlighted the need to support the vulnerable and carers in a new report highlighting how accessible services were during the pandemic.

Healthwatch Norfolk has published its final report based on the views of patients and service users on a range of services during the pandemic.

The report raised concerns over lack of support for carers, of which the majority cared for someone aged 66 or above and had been advised to self-isolate.

One respondent wrote: “As my husband’s carer I’m very concerned about his numerous health problems and sometimes feel overwhelmed and a bit isolated by it all and feel as we are elderly don’t really matter.”

Of those self-isolating, less than half said they had received practical support. Of those that did, 58pc relied on friends and family and 39pc from the local council who assisted them by food ordering and deliveries, helped with prescriptions or giving information and advise. The survey said the vast majority were satisfied or very satisfied with the council’s services.

Respondents said local and citywide voluntary groups provided an “invaluable” help providing information and collection.

You may also want to watch:

The survey showed two thirds of people felt they had enough information, but many said they found it confusing, conflicting or not accessible to those hard of hearing or blind.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: “The last few months have seen a huge collaborative effort from health and social care providers across the county, in the face of challenges we have never seen in our lifetimes. The results of our survey show that lots of people are happy with the care they have received and grateful to the staff. However, there is evidently still lots of work to be done.

“Now, the challenge for the system as a whole is make sure that we learn from the experience of both patients and professionals, making sure we continue with the good practice we have seen to make NHS and social care systems efficient and effective for everyone.”

Services users feedback showed that 75pc were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with pharmacies services, followed by remote GP appointments (70pc) in person GP appointments (66pc) with 64pc of patients said they were either “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with hospital outpatient appointments.

As seen in previous surveys, dental and mental health appointments remained amongst the hardest to access.

Mr Stewart added: “Many people in Norfolk will feel the long-term impact of COVID-19, whether through the exacerbation of mental or physical ill-health, or even simply the loss of confidence to engage with their communities and services around them.

“We should use the skills and innovations that have developed to ensure that people most in need receive responsive support, whilst not forgetting that we have a duty to ensure care is equitable to everyone.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Person dies following blaze in housing estate

Emergency services on the scene of a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Destruction of ‘illegal’ bike course sparks anger

An illegal bike course at Syderstone was removed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Inset is the trust's director of nature conservation, Kevin West. Pictures: NWT/Chris Hill

Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich

A woman has been sexually assaulted in the Cowgate area of Norwich. Picture Archant.

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m appalled’ - Bishop’s message of solidarity to mosque after arson attack

The Bishop of Norwich the Rt Rev Graham Usher. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Pet shows and murder mystery quizzes: How a popular seaside summer carnival will move online

Wells Carnival, Saturday 5th August. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Coronavirus self-isolation period expected to increase

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock. Picture: PA Wire

Councils could have to pay thousands to taxman over scheme to avoid VAT payments

The offices of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council (top left), North Norfolk District Council (bottom left) and Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Ian Burt/Stuart Anderson/James Bass