More than 40,000 seeds distributed as part of sunflower campaign

Assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth and Inspector Lucy King planting sunflowers outside the front of Norfolk Police HQ. PIC: Norfolk Police Archant

More than 40,000 sunflower seeds have now been distributed by the emergency services in Norfolk as part of a campaign aimed at spreading some much needed light and positivity during these dark times.

Blue light services across Norfolk, together with this paper, launched the sunflower campaign in April at to help salute our emergency services heroes on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus, as well as offering families battling this invisible killer some much needed light.

People were urged to put up drawn, painted or even knitted pictures of sunflowers in the windows of their homes across Norfolk which, when seen by police officers out on patrol - or other emergency services staff - could result in a packet of sunflower seeds being posted through the door to be grown.

Norfolk’s assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth said more than 40,000 seeds have now bee distributed to homes across the county following generous donations from Aylsham Garden Centre and the East of England Co-op.

She said; “We’re really, really pleased with the support that has been shown in the communities right across Norfolk.

“We’ve been really, really surprised and humbled by the response in the community.

“There’s been lots and lots of displays in windows, particularly of sunflowers drawn by children.

“We’re now looking forward to the next phase of that which is starting to see people’s efforts.”

Miss Wvendth has herself helped to plant sunflowers at the entrance to Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service’s headquarters in Wymondham.

She said she was looking forward to seeing what they look like - as well as others that have been planted across the county - in the weeks and months to come when they come into bloom.

The idea of the Sunflower campaign is to spread some positivity and happiness through these difficult days of lockdown while encouraging communities to show solidarity for the stay at home message and sow the seeds now so we can look forward to a brighter future. The campaign, which complements the NHS Rainbow campaign, also helps to demonstrate how our emergency services and other agencies like delivery drivers and binmen are working together to help protect and support the NHS through these unprecedented times.