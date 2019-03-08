Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'So many people are in crisis': Hopes for suicide prevention centre

PUBLISHED: 10:28 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 06 May 2019

Daniel Willgoss, who died suddenly in June, 2018. Picture: Willgoss Family

Daniel Willgoss, who died suddenly in June, 2018. Picture: Willgoss Family

Archant

Following the tragic death of a much-loved power lifter, the community will come together and discuss opening a suicide crisis centre.

Sue Willgoss, mother of Daniel Willgoss, who is calling for more mental health supportSue Willgoss, mother of Daniel Willgoss, who is calling for more mental health support

Danny Willgoss, 25, from Lowestoft lost his battle with mental illness in June last year.

Since August last year, his mum Sue Willgoss has been a campaigning force for improving mental health services.

In her #LiftLoudForDanny campaign, she hoped to raise awareness of mental health difficulties, improve crisis response and support as well as improve access to appropriate support.

She called for rapid response mental health team to be established in Waveney to try to stop people ending up in police cells rather than hospitals in a crisis.

Daniel Willgoss, who ran Mammoth Power Gym. Picture: Jordan PeekDaniel Willgoss, who ran Mammoth Power Gym. Picture: Jordan Peek

You may also want to watch:

After working tirelessly, Mrs Willgoss and the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) will host a workshop to discuss the possibility of opening a suicide crisis centre in Lowestoft.

Mrs Willgoss said: “We see so many people in crisis who fail to get the right support at the time when they need it most. Then there is the issue of adequate follow-up care immediately after discharge and the following weeks.

“There is no crisis line for support in Waveney, nowhere for people to go, and the result is that people may spend the night in an A&E department or a police cell. Those are not suitable places for those in mental health crisis.”

The workshop will be attended by staff from NSFT, by service users and carers and by representatives of clinical commissioning groups, the ambulance service and Norfolk and Suffolk police.

Liz Howlett, NSFT's Suicide Reduction Plan Implementation Lead, said: “Our Trust last year joined the Zero Suicide Alliance (ZSA), a national campaign which supports the ambition of creating a world where suicide does not exist.

“We are approaching the workshop as an opportunity to learn from a successful initiative in another part of the country and to work with partners, including third sector organisations, to see if a suicide crisis centre could be established in Lowestoft.”

The half-day event will take place at OrbisEnergy in Wilde Street on May 23.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Two Norfolk schools shortlisted for TES Awards

Stalham Academy executive headteacher Glenn Russell. The academy is one of two Norfolk schools to have made the TES Awards 2019 shortlist. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Two Norfolk schools shortlisted for TES Awards

Stalham Academy executive headteacher Glenn Russell. The academy is one of two Norfolk schools to have made the TES Awards 2019 shortlist. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

On the bells City! Norwich church to ring out to celebrate promotion

The Rev Canon Darren Thornton at St Giles Church, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Don’t rain on our parade - 50pc chance of rain for Norwich City promotion party

Norwich City Football Club civic reception and parade around the city to celebrate their 2nd place in the Championship and gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2011. Photo: Angela Sharpe

CITY ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Vrancic winner seals title triumph at Villa for promoted Canaries

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists