'So many people are in crisis': Hopes for suicide prevention centre

Daniel Willgoss, who died suddenly in June, 2018. Picture: Willgoss Family Archant

Following the tragic death of a much-loved power lifter, the community will come together and discuss opening a suicide crisis centre.

Sue Willgoss, mother of Daniel Willgoss, who is calling for more mental health support Sue Willgoss, mother of Daniel Willgoss, who is calling for more mental health support

Danny Willgoss, 25, from Lowestoft lost his battle with mental illness in June last year.

Since August last year, his mum Sue Willgoss has been a campaigning force for improving mental health services.

In her #LiftLoudForDanny campaign, she hoped to raise awareness of mental health difficulties, improve crisis response and support as well as improve access to appropriate support.

She called for rapid response mental health team to be established in Waveney to try to stop people ending up in police cells rather than hospitals in a crisis.

Daniel Willgoss, who ran Mammoth Power Gym. Picture: Jordan Peek Daniel Willgoss, who ran Mammoth Power Gym. Picture: Jordan Peek

After working tirelessly, Mrs Willgoss and the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) will host a workshop to discuss the possibility of opening a suicide crisis centre in Lowestoft.

Mrs Willgoss said: “We see so many people in crisis who fail to get the right support at the time when they need it most. Then there is the issue of adequate follow-up care immediately after discharge and the following weeks.

“There is no crisis line for support in Waveney, nowhere for people to go, and the result is that people may spend the night in an A&E department or a police cell. Those are not suitable places for those in mental health crisis.”

The workshop will be attended by staff from NSFT, by service users and carers and by representatives of clinical commissioning groups, the ambulance service and Norfolk and Suffolk police.

Liz Howlett, NSFT's Suicide Reduction Plan Implementation Lead, said: “Our Trust last year joined the Zero Suicide Alliance (ZSA), a national campaign which supports the ambition of creating a world where suicide does not exist.

“We are approaching the workshop as an opportunity to learn from a successful initiative in another part of the country and to work with partners, including third sector organisations, to see if a suicide crisis centre could be established in Lowestoft.”

The half-day event will take place at OrbisEnergy in Wilde Street on May 23.