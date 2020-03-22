See the streets of Norwich bare in broad daylight as city-goers steer clear

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A little over a week ago and a walk around the city centre presented very much a “calm before the storm” feel.

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

While convenience shop shelves were emptied and hand sanitiser could not be found for love nor money, the streets were still very much alive.

John Lewis is closed for the first time in it's history.

Fast forward to Sunday, March 22 - Mother’s Day - and the streets of Norwich tell a vastly different story.

City centre M&S

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Ordinarily, Mothering Sunday would see families out in force, particularly on a day with such glorious sunshine and clear skies.

Card Factory

However, today, Norwich is a ghost city - the streets pounded by very few feet and shutters down across the board.

Gentlemans Walk

Just weeks ago, the sight of empty streets in Norwich on a beautiful and bright Sunday would have been almost unthinkable. Today, it is a reality.

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Royal Arcade

Gentlemans Walk, Market

Queues outside Boots Chemist

The Ivy Restaurant which would of been packed on Mother Day.

London Street, The Cosy Club Restaurant which would of been packed on Mother Day.

Revolution De Cuba Restaurant which would of been packed on Mother Day.

St Andrews Brew House Restaurant which would of been packed on Mother Day.

Erpingham House Restaurant which would of been packed on Mother Day.

Tombland.

