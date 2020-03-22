Search

Advanced search

See the streets of Norwich bare in broad daylight as city-goers steer clear

PUBLISHED: 13:13 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 22 March 2020

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A little over a week ago and a walk around the city centre presented very much a “calm before the storm” feel.

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

While convenience shop shelves were emptied and hand sanitiser could not be found for love nor money, the streets were still very much alive.

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. John Lewis is closed for the first time in it's history. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. John Lewis is closed for the first time in it's history. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Fast forward to Sunday, March 22 - Mother’s Day - and the streets of Norwich tell a vastly different story.

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. City centre M&S Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. City centre M&S Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

MORE: National Trust closes parks as it ramps up coronavirus response



Ordinarily, Mothering Sunday would see families out in force, particularly on a day with such glorious sunshine and clear skies.

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Card Factory Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Card Factory Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

However, today, Norwich is a ghost city - the streets pounded by very few feet and shutters down across the board.

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Gentlemans WalkPictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Gentlemans WalkPictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Just weeks ago, the sight of empty streets in Norwich on a beautiful and bright Sunday would have been almost unthinkable. Today, it is a reality.

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Royal Arcade Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Royal Arcade Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Gentlemans Walk, Market Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Gentlemans Walk, Market Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Queues outside Boots Chemist Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Queues outside Boots Chemist Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. The Ivy Restaurant which would of been packed on Mother Day. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. The Ivy Restaurant which would of been packed on Mother Day. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. London Street, The Cosy Club Restaurant which would of been packed on Mother Day. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. London Street, The Cosy Club Restaurant which would of been packed on Mother Day. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Revolution De Cuba Restaurant which would of been packed on Mother Day.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Revolution De Cuba Restaurant which would of been packed on Mother Day.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. St Andrews Brew House Restaurant which would of been packed on Mother Day.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. St Andrews Brew House Restaurant which would of been packed on Mother Day.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Erpingham House Restaurant which would of been packed on Mother Day.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Erpingham House Restaurant which would of been packed on Mother Day.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Tombland. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Tombland. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Prime minister issues warning against Mother’s Day visits and says spread is ‘accelerating’

Boris Johnson received flack for telling people to 'stay away' from businesses without telling them to shut explicitly. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

National Trust closes parks as it ramps up coronavirus response

The National Trust has closed all of its parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Justin Minns/National Trust

Personal finance: What happens if I can’t pay my car PCP because of coronavirus?

Richard Ross (inset) on what to do if coronavirus has damaged your ability to pay car PCP. Picture: Chadwicks/Getty

Parkdean Resorts shuts bars and restaurants but holiday parks remain open

Breydon Water Holiday Park is one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Most Read

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See the streets of Norwich bare in broad daylight as city-goers steer clear

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Vulnerable woman, 26, reported missing

Police are seeking to trace Tayla Margetson, 26, from Lowestoft, last seen on Friday (March 20). Picture: Suffolk Constabulary.

How tragedy led to special mother-daughter relationship 30 years on

Karen Reeve (right) and Gemma Ritchie, from Attleborough, have revealed their unique mother-daughter relationship in celebration of Mother's Day. Picture: Courtesy of Cancer Research UK

National Trust closes parks as it ramps up coronavirus response

The National Trust has closed all of its parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Justin Minns/National Trust
Drive 24