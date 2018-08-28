Search

Residents roll back the years as care home grants their wishes

PUBLISHED: 16:22 26 January 2019

Stradbroke Court Care Home, in Lowestoft, has been granting the wishes of its residents. Picture: Stradbroke Court

A care home has been going the extra mile to grant the wishes of its residents.

Stradbroke Court Care Home, on Green Drive in Lowestoft, is giving residents an opportunity to roll back the years or try a new activity for the first time with its ‘Wish Initiative’.

Manager Dawn Bunter said: “The Wish Initiative was something I wanted to start to promote positive risk-taking and person-centred activity choices.

“Everything at Stradbroke Court is about the individuals and this initiative reflects that.”

A ‘Wish Tree’ is on display in the home to show families and visitors the wishes that have been granted, which have included tap dancing, spa days and riding a horse and cart.

Other residents drove a car for the first time in years, while another harped back to his younger days by taking the wheel on a fishing boat.

“The Wish Initiative is a wonderful project to be part of,” added Emily Wilson, activity lead at Stradbroke Court. “I love every stage from the initial wish, to the organising, and then granting the wish.

“Whether it’s something small or large that’s chosen, it gives such joy to our residents and it’s an absolute privilege to be able to do this for them.”

