Stephen Fry urges support for One Million Claps campaign

PUBLISHED: 10:22 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 09 April 2020

Norfolk-born actor and comedian Stephen Fry Picture: Matthew Usher/Archant

Norfolk-born actor and comedian Stephen Fry Picture: Matthew Usher/Archant

Norfolk acting star Stephen Fry has given his considerable online support to the One Million Claps fund-raising campaign for NHS staff ahead of this evening’s weekly ‘clap for carers’ movement.

People across the country have been joining forcing with their local communities to take to doorsteps, windows and balconies to clap and cheer in unison in recognition of key workers during the coronavirus pandemic, with the sirens of emergency service vehicles and even fireworks adding to the heartfelt initiative.

NHS Charities Together is also asking those taking part to text “clap” to 70507 to make a donation of £5 and send a message of support, in a nationwide attempt to raise £5million to fund food deliveries, overnight stays, kits and travel costs.

Among a host of fund-raising events in aid of NHS Charities Together was £2.6million raised by the Virtual Grand National, which was held on Saturday, while Norwich City’s players are part of the Players Together initiative which is aiming to raise donations of over £4m from Premier League players currently unable to play.

Mr Fry has posted his support for the One Million Claps campaign to his huge following of over 12 million people on Twitter.

The 62-year-old actor and comedian moved to Norfolk as a youngster and grew up in the village of Booton, near Reepham, earning his A-Levels at City College Norwich before going on to study at Cambridge University.

A keen Norwich City fan, previously serving as a director between 2010 and 2016 before taking up a new position as an ambassador, Mr Fry is known for TV roles in shows including Blackadder and Kingdom, and roles in major movies including The Hobbit trilogy.

