New app aims to help drive suicide prevention

PUBLISHED: 14:52 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:53 03 December 2018

The Staying Alive app. Photo: Norfolk County Council

A new app from Norfolk County Council aims to be a pocket suicide prevention resource for the county.

The council’s public health team has launched Stay Alive App as part of its suicide prevention campaign.

Chairman of Norfolk County Council, communities committee, Margaret Dewsbury said: “This app is a lifeline for somebody who may be considering ending their own life. It’s also very useful if you are concerned about someone else who may be considering suicide.”

The app puts users in touch instantly with local support organisations and contains practical self-help ideas, a safety plan as well as a LifeBox to store photos and important memories.

Dr Richard Gorrod, retired GP and vice chairman of Norwich Mind said: “Every suicide is a tragedy for the individual, the family and friends left behind and the whole of society.

“Many people who die by suicide withdraw from help offered but many of us have a smart phone. I welcome different approaches to this very challenging problem.”

