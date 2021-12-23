GP surgery criticised for 'incredible lack of empathy'

Health bosses have defended the choice of a Norwich GP surgery to stop allowing prescription orders to be carried out by phone.

In a notice issued to its patients, St Stephen’s Gate Medical Practice said it was making the change as "a result of the extreme workload the surgery and your pharmacy are experiencing".

The digital leaflet informed patients: “We encourage you to sign up for online services on our website and order directly from the surgery using the website. We do not take orders via the telephone line.”

But a patient at the hospital in their mid 60s, who wished to remain anonymous, said the decision showed an “incredible lack of empathy, sensitivity and understanding about the capabilities and needs of it’s senior patients, many whom do not have access to the internet because they don’t understand it, can’t use it or are afraid of it.”

They added: “I feel it's unacceptable to deliberately exclude many of their own elderly patients from accessing medicines by removing phone access to request them.”

A spokesman for the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: All our GP practices across Norfolk and Waveney are working incredibly hard to provide services for patients and members of the public.

“GP practices across the country have been asked to support the COVID-19 booster vaccination programme, on top of providing appointments for patients should they need to see a GP, nurse or wider health and care professional.

“All patients, no matter what practice they are registered with, can obtain their prescriptions, whatever time of the year from their GP practice or pharmacy. Many patients opt to get their prescription sent directly to pharmacies to collect and some pharmacies provide a delivery service if they are housebound or vulnerable.

“Ordering prescriptions online reduces the number of calls to practices, which in turn, means reception and care navigation staff can prioritise calls from patients who need to be seen or treated.”

He added: “Patients are asked to be kind and supportive to all primary care staff at this time; they continue to work incredibly hard and will always ensure that patients receive the prescribed medication they need, whether this be online or via pharmacies direct.”