Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at care home which lacked food

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH Archant

A staff member at an inadequate north Norfolk care home told inspectors nothing was done about “an insane lack of food”.

St Michael’s Court, in Aylsham, was rated inadequate in all areas after Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors uncovered serious safeguarding concerns, including people being “left in urine and faeces”.

One staff member told the inspectors: “The lack of food is insane. We’ve gone through numerous chefs - there was never enough food.

“People got fed but it was whatever we had to make it go around.”

They added: “We reported it - nothing happened. Apparently this is because of budget.”

And another staff member said: “There have been times where we had no milk, no marmalade, no juice.”

The report states the home was rated ‘Good’ at an inspection in 2017, but declined to ‘Inadequate’ across all areas in December 2018.

Inspectors also noted residents suffering injuries during the two-day unannounced inspection.

The report said: “We saw staff had photographed skin tears on three recent occasions, on two people, which had been inflicted by one person on another.

“This had not been acted upon and reviewed in the care plan and risk assessments for the person who inflicted harm.

“The incidents had not been referred to the safeguarding authorities [which] resulted in harm to people.”

And the report also found allegations had been made against some staff members which had not been reported to safeguarding authorities. These included “one where a person sustained harm”.

Inspectors said: “They had a moisture lesion which was as a result of being left with no personal care overnight.

“The staff told us they reported these incidents to the manager, but no action had been taken.”

And staff said “people had been left in urine and faeces at night”.

Staff also told inspectors they wanted more support from management and inspectors found “not all the people we spoke with could recall who the manager was” and they were “not always visible throughout the home”.

The report states the manager was no longer in post on the inspectors’ second visit to the home, on December 14, 2018.

St Michael’s Court were contacted for comment, but did not respond ahead of publication.