West Norfolk surgery joins GP practices in vaccine roll out

A west Norfolk surgery has joined eight other GP practices across Norfolk and Waveney to begin vaccinating patients against Covid-19.

St John's Surgery in Terrington St John, near King's Lynn, joined the other sites in acting as 'primary care hubs' by vaccinating patients from their own practice and other neighbouring practices.

Dr Imran Ahmed, clinical director for the Fens and Brecks Primary Care Networks (PCNs), said: “St John’s Surgery is really delighted to be playing a part in the biggest vaccination programme the NHS has ever seen.

"The surgery will be vaccinating patients from across a number of neighbouring practices, including Feltwell and Upwell.”

Lynne Self, practice manager at St John’s Surgery, said: “Primary care staff have worked incredibly hard to get the vaccinations up and running and we would like to say a massive thank you to them.”

Norfolk and Waveney NHS has said those who are most at risk from the virus are being prioritised first, which includes members of the public who are over 80, care home workers and a small number for at risk frontline NHS staff.

Dr Anoop Dhesi, GP and clinical chair of NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG, said: “We want to thank our primary care staff who have been working tirelessly to ensure the vaccine roll out in Norfolk and Waveney goes as smoothly as possible.

"We’ve had some really fantastic feedback from patients and staff, which has been lovely to hear as everyone is working incredibly hard on this huge task.

“It is great to be able to offer the vaccine to more local people as we open up new clinics, but I would ask people please to be patient. GP practices will contact you when we can offer you a vaccine."

St John’s Surgery joins other GP practice sites including Fakenham Medical Practice, St James Medical Practice in King’s Lynn, Lionwood Medical Practice in Norwich, Falkland Surgery in Bradwell, Swanton Morley Surgery, Thetford Healthy Living Centre in Thetford, Kirkley Mill Surgery in Lowestoft and Cringleford Surgery.

More sites are set to go live in the coming days and weeks.



