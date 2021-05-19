Plans submitted for new £5m GP surgery

Published: 1:59 PM May 19, 2021 Updated: 2:08 PM May 19, 2021

An artist impression of the new facility. - Credit: St James Medical Practice

Plans to move a GP surgery to a new £5m build have take a "major step forward" after a detailed planning application was submitted.

St James Medical Practice in King's Lynn has submitted an application to move away from County Court Road, its home for some 50 years, to a purpose-built £5m centre to land at Edward Benefer Way.

Work could start later this year if given approval by West Norfolk Council, with an estimated completion by November 2022.

Workers urged members of Norfolk County Council's health and overview and scrutiny committee to support the plans last year. And doctors are "delighted" by the benefits the surgery and health care and wellbeing hub would bring.

An artist impression of St James Medical Practice. - Credit: St James Medical Practice

A spokesperson said the build would allow for more consulting rooms, new and expanded range of clinical services, free parking for more than 90 vehicles, state-of-the-art endoscopy and other examination facilities.

Manager Kathy Foley said: "Our current surgery is not fit for purpose due to its restricted size and layout.

"There have been issues with drainage and it is draughty and damp.

"It is not suitable for our present and future needs.

"We are striving to provide the best possible care for our patients, and we need a modern fit-for-purpose building where our staff can train and work and offer a new and expanded range of clinical services."

The practice said it examined 16 other potential sites nearer to the centre of Lynn but said all "were unsuitable."

Its Patient Participation Group chairman Ian Gutteridge said: "Members understand the shortcomings of the present building and recognise the need for a high-quality facility to expand primary care services.

"It will bring benefits in terms of the breadth of services in one convenient, modern location."

He said the practice was aware that some help would be needed for some patients to get to the new surgery, at the South Wootton end of the Northern Bypass, and "every effort" would be made to support them.

Mr Gutteridge added: "This development is long overdue, and we support the practice team and its professional advisers who are making this happen."