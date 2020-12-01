Norfolk coronavirus infection rate falls below three figures

Published: 6:05 PM December 1, 2020

Coronavirus cases are still on the rise in south Norfolk following a sudden surge in Wymondham. Photo: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

Norfolk's Covid infection rate has dropped below 100 cases per 100,000 people for the first time in weeks.

The news came as the county prepared to exit the four-week lockdown and go into Tier Two of the updated coronavirus restrictions.

Over, positive progress in the last seven days means five out of seven areas in Norfolk are now recording under 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to new figures.

Data from Public Health England looking at the number of new cases in the last seven days to November 27 show South Norfolk has become the latest area to fall out of triple figures to below 100 cases - the first time since November 7.

In the last seven days, the infection rate in South Norfolk dropped from 151.9 cases to 99.4, due to 140 new cases compared to the 214 recorded between November 14 and 20.

In the seven days to November 20, the infection rate for Norfolk was 112.5 and now stands at 93.7. Altogether 851 new cases were recorded in the county between November 21 and 27.

Great Yarmouth has continued to see a marked decline, recording 72 new cases - the lowest number of new cases in the region for the seven day period.

This brings the town's infection rate to 72.5 cases per 100,000 people, a decrease from 105.7 on November 20.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk's rate of infection has dropped from 141.4 per 100,000 people on November 20 to 85.9.

Norwich, which has seen a decline, still remains with an infection rate above 100, at 120.2 cases per 100,000, following 169 new cases between November 21 and 27.

This is a fall from the 183 cases - or an infection rate of 130.2 cases per 100,000 people - seen the week before in the city.

Increases have occurred in Broadland and North Norfolk.

Following 164 new cases in the last seven days, Broadland now has the highest infection rate in the county with 125.4. This is up from 90.2 the seven days prior.

North Norfolk has seen its infection rate rise to 84.9 from 67.7 cases per 100,000.

The national average has continued to decline also from 217.9 cases per 100,000 to 157.3, highlighting Norfolk's infection rate continues to remain lower than many areas.