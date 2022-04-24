Coalition making 'critical difference' to young people's mental health

Demand for mental health services for children and young people in Norfolk has increased following the pandemic. - Credit: PA

A coalition aimed at improving the wellbeing of young people in Norfolk is making a critical difference to their mental health in the wake of a "troubling increase" in need following the pandemic.

The Sir Norman Lamb Coalition for Young People was established by Sir Norman Lamb, former North Norfolk MP, and Norfolk Community Foundation (NCF) to help build a "brighter future" for the county's children and young people.

Working with local charities and community groups, the coalition of Norfolk-based voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) helps to tackle the increasing mental health crisis experienced in Norfolk by collaborating, sharing information and accessing training for staff and volunteers.

Sir Norman Lamb. - Credit: UEA

The initiative, which is supported by the Sir Norman Lamb Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund, came about after it was felt there was a lack of shared understanding about the support on offer and not "enough happening around prevention" of mental ill health in the early stages.

According to Young Minds, nationally, one in six children were identified as having a mental health problem in 2021, with The Prince's Trust revealing one in four reported they are ‘unable to cope with life’ since the start of the pandemic.

And many of Norfolk's young people are said to have not been receiving the support they need, with 'long waiting times to access clinical services' and the impact of Covid-19 having a detrimental impact on their mental wellbeing.

Since the pandemic the numbers of children and young people presenting in crisis has risen dramatically.

Sir Norman said: "We are witnessing a troubling increase in mental health need and mental distress following the pandemic.

"And mental health services across the country are struggling to cope with demand."

It comes after data produced by Kooth showed a rise in concerns about domestic abuse, child abuse, eating issues and struggles with body image in the East of England during the first lockdown.

But the coalition has already seen a marked difference to its 50 member organisations it supports across the county that work in mental health, learning disability and autism.

Since it was set up in November 2020, it has provided a total of £250,000 worth of support, including direct funding and training, which has enabled groups to deliver around 15,000 hours of provision to young people.

An evaluation into its impact revealed the coalition created a 'sense of belonging', and that grants awarded last year directly improved support and awareness around mental health and wellbeing.

It found that 90pc of young people reported their wellbeing had improved and were more confidence to talk about their mental health and to ask for help if needed.

Among those to have benefitted include The Swan Project, in Downham Market, and the Holt Youth Project (HYP), in north Norfolk.

The Swan Project in Downham Market provides a safe space and social group for children. Picture taken July 2019. Picture: Sarah Hussain - Credit: Archant

The HYP received funding to help run activities such as its ‘Reboot’ project for vulnerable NEET (not in education, employment or training) young men with poor mental health.

It has seen young people like Tom, who is using a pseudonym, "dramatically" turn their life around.

Tom was struggling with severe depression which started from difficulties he experienced when he was at school.

Following support from the programme, he now volunteers at the RNLI and also works as a part-time security officer.

The Holt Youth Project is among those that have benefitted from the coalition. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Sir Norman said the importance of focusing on early intervention is vital in stopping mental health problems from arising, and hopes to make Norfolk an "exemplar" in providing better community support.

He said: “We know that half of all mental disorders start by the age of 14.

"There are many local charities and community groups who are already making an outstanding difference to lives across Norfolk but need funding and support to sustain and grow their work.

"The importance of the work of community groups that we are supporting and their ability to intervene early cannot be overstated."

He issued a plea to people and companies to support the project financially to help give young people the "best chance of a healthy and happy future".

Claire Cullens, chief executive of NCF, said: "Across the county, voluntary and community-run youth work services are playing a key role in keeping young people connected, reducing detrimental and risky behaviours such as substance abuse, and in providing a place of respite and sanctuary.

Norfolk Community Foundation chief executive Claire Cullens - Credit: Danielle Booden

"By continuing to give the funding and support these organisations need, we can invest not only in them but in our young people’s future.”

Just one example of these organisation is Sunbeams Play in Great Yarmouth - a centre for autism which supports young people from age five to 25.

Sue Carr, deputy manager, said the charity got involved as they were keen to work with others to ensure children and young people were receiving the support they needed.

Workshop at the Sunbeams Play centre in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Sue Carr

She said the centre were made aware that a number of those with autism were unable to receive CAMHS (child and adolescent mental health services) as "any emotional or mental health difficulties were attributed to their autism rather than a separate need".

She added: "Receiving support and funding through the coalition meant we could commission a private psychotherapist to provide one-to-one counselling and workshops preventing emotional difficulties escalating and leading to verbal or physical abuse, self-harming and family breakdowns. "

It team has been able to support 30 individuals to date and two of its staff members have received training as mental health first aiders through the coalition.

For more information and to support the coalition visit 'Sir Norman Lamb Coalition for Young People' on the Norfolk Community Foundation website.

Donations can also be made by phone on 01603 623958 or by sending a cheque made payable to Norfolk Community Foundation (referencing Norman Lamb on the reverse of the cheque) to Norfolk Community Foundation, St. James Mill, Whitefriars, Norwich, NR3 1TN.