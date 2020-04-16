Search

Advanced search

Chief constable’s call for people to follow lockdown as summer approaches

PUBLISHED: 09:32 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 16 April 2020

Simon Bailey, chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary. Picture: Submitted

Simon Bailey, chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary. Picture: Submitted

Submitted

Norfolk’s chief constable has called on people to stick to Government advice ahead of an inevitable extension to lockdown and the frustration this may bring.

Speaking in a video posted on social media, Simon Bailey, Norfolk’s chief constable, has asked people to stick to social distancing advice and not be tempted to ignore lockdown as summer approaches.

Acknowledging the difficulties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Bailey said: “I don’t underestimate just how hard this is for everyone both professionally and privately.

You may also want to watch:

“From my own personal perspective I have a mother who is in the highest risk category of people. I have a niece, a sister in the National Health Service and of course I’m leading an organisation that is on the front line of doing our best to protect everybody.”

He said the pandemic was impacting everyone but said it was still vital to follow the government’s advice in order to see an end to the crisis and to “save lives and protect the NHS”.

“As the weather gets nicer and we head towards the summer and inevitably an extension of the lockdown frustrations will start to mount, concerns will start to mount and there will be a real question mark about how much more can we all take of this?

“My response to that, is if we adhere to the government’s advice about lockdown and we only make essential journeys and essential travel, we only take one form of exercise a day, we will see an end to the crisis sooner than we would if we were to ignore those rules and that advice.

“So please, I know just how difficult this is, I know the challenges we’re all facing but if we adhere to the guidelines and we maintain that stance for however much longer it might be, we will see an end to this crisis soon rather than later. “So stay safe, understand why we’re doing this, it is to save lives and protect the NHS and if we maintain that stance then hopefully we will see and end to the virus as I said, sooner rather than later.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Business paying £30,000 in insurance to include disease cover has claim rejected

Andrew Barnes is the owner of Bure Valley Railway, and specifically requested a policy to cover the SME in the event of an epidemic. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Months or weeks? How long will lockdown last and what will extension mean for you?

The government is to decision whether to extend or ease UK coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Getty

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Doctor says coronavirus ‘like going into a war zone against an invisible army’

Dr Govindan Raghuraman, deputy mdeical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: QEH

Man charged with robbery after meat cleaver taken into Londis

The Londis store in Great Yarmouth has been targeted by a man holding a knife Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24