To wear or not to wear - town divided over masks

Tony Gooch still sports a face shield in his shop at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Wearing masks in shops might not be required by law any more. But should we continue doing so, as Covid infections surge again? CHRIS BISHOP found opinions divided in one Norfolk town

'Masks preferred, out of respect and consideration for others', says the sign in Tony Gooch's window on the High Street at Hunstanton.

The proprietor of the town's Model Shop has made his views known in his window and inside throughout the pandemic, limiting browsers and enforcing a one-way system, masks and a squirt of sanitiser on entry.

A sign in the window of the Model Shop in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

While face coverings are no longer a legal requirement in retail settings, Mr Gooch still dons his plastic face shield behind the counter.

"My current position is masks are preferred," he says. "I leave that up to the individual, but in the longer term it's a case of which way is it going to go.

"If the variants get more severe when we hit the winter season again, it's going to come back as a requirement anyway."

But should that be happening already? This week it emerged that local case rates had seen a 75pc increase, from 398 Norfolk cases per 100,000 to 698, and one local hospital have reported admissions creeping up again.

In Scotland, the government has announced that the requirement to wear masks on public transport, in shops and other enclosed public spaces will remain in place, despite earlier plans to ditch them.

So should we all be masking up again? In Hunstanton, it depends who you ask.

Richard Cooter at Gecko Gifts in Hunstanton, where a plastic bubble separates staff and customers - Credit: Chris Bishop

Across the road from the Model Shop, at Gecko Gifts, customers are still separated from staff and goods by a plastic bubble which envelops the interior.

"Masks should be down to personal choice," said owner Richard Cooter. "But the situation in Ukraine has taken a lot of the news attention away from the fact the virus hasn't gone away."

None of the volunteers in one of the town's charity shops were wearing masks. One said: "We did have a sign up asking people to wear a mask but it's been taken down because the regulations have changed. It's a hard call to be honest with you."

Tracey and Peter Drew enjoy a coffee in Hunstanton High Street - Credit: Chris Bishop

Few shoppers were out in the High Street. Fewer still were wearing masks - perhaps one in 10 or even less. Peter and Tracey Drew were enjoying a coffee outside Costa.

"I still wear one because I feel safer," said Mrs Drew. "Even though I had Covid a few weeks ago."

Her husband, who also still dons a mask, added: "I don't get upset if I see anyone not wearing one now - I would have 12 months ago."



Coronavirus cases have increased sharply at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton has seen a sharp increase in Covid cases, with some 54 reported in the seven days ending March 10 - an increase of 170pc on the previous week.

The nearby Queen Elizabeth Hospital is treating 150 people for the virus and seeing around 15 people admitted with Covid each day.

"I'm fed up with hearing about it," one man said. "They reckon it's going, then it's coming back, then it's going again and you don't have to wear a mask but now it's coming back - who knows?"

Hunstanton pensioner David Elvidge, who plans to keep wearing his mask for the forseeable - Credit: Chris Bishop

Pensioner David Elvidge said he wasn't about to stop wearing his mask any time soon.

"I'm old and cautious and clinically vulnerable as well," he said. "Covid cases are rising around here so I'll definitely keep wearing it."

The official line on the government website is: "Consider wearing a face covering in crowded, enclosed spaces."

Prof Paul Hunter of the UEA's Norwich medical school reacts to government's move to Covid-19 'Plan B' restrictions. - Credit: Archant 2013

Professor Paul Hunter, an expert in communicable diseases at the University of East Anglia, said wearing masks reduced the likelihood of contracting Covid but does not eliminate it altogether.

"Most studies put the reduction in risk at 20pc," he said. "Unfortunately, they don't stop transmission.

"If you're wearing a mask and you do catch Covid, you're likely to get less sick because you've been exposed to less virus."

Independent businesses have asked shoppers to support them despite being asked to wear masks. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

He said while he might not wear one in a large supermarket with few people about, he would in a crowded shop.

He added that with the vast majority of people being either fully-vaccinated or now having caught Covid, the benefits for most of wearing masks were not as strong.

"But the group I worry about is the more vulnerable group," he added. "Older people and those with underlying conditions.

"If you consider yourself to be in a vulnerable group, wearing a face mask is still a good idea."