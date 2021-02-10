Second rapid Covid testing centre to open in town
- Credit: Suffolk County Council
A new Covid-19 rapid testing centre is set to open in Lowestoft next week.
The new centre, to be based at Waterlane Leisure Centre, will become the second rapid testing facility in the town that has opened this month targeting people who unwittingly have the virus and do not show symptoms.
Opening on Monday, February 15, at the leisure centre in Water Lane, it will join the current rapid testing centre that is based at Kirkley and Pakefield FC clubhouse in Walmer Road which opened on February 5.
These tests are for people who do not have symptoms of coronavirus and cannot work from home.
Further sites are also opening over the next week in Felixstowe, Martlesham, Mildenhall, Stowmarket, Sudbury and Ipswich, to make it 10 centres in Suffolk using lateral flow testing to identify people who may have coronavirus but who do not have symptoms.
One in three people with coronavirus do not have symptoms so regular testing is vital in breaking the chain of infection and keeping Suffolk safe.
Suffolk County Council is also finalising details with the government regarding the opening of a further 16 smaller sites to serve rural communities.
The testing centres are for anyone living or working in the towns and surrounding area who are unable to work from home.
Employers are also being urged to encourage their staff to book regular testing.
The testing sites are operated on behalf of Suffolk County Council seven days a week between 7am and 6pm. Tests should be booked in advance.
Lateral flow testing involves taking a swab from the throat and nose to see whether coronavirus is present in the body.
The person tested will then receive a text message giving the result within an hour.
Anyone giving a positive test will be told to self-isolate and advised on what to do next.
People are being asked to get tested twice a week, three to four days apart, as part of their weekly routine.
Appointments for tests can be made through registering on the booking website https://commisceo-pcs.shiftpartner.com/ or call 0333 772 6144.