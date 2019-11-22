Search

Advanced search

Care home 'requires improvement' after service deteriorated

PUBLISHED: 15:51 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 22 November 2019

Saxlingham Hall Nursing Home has been rated as 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission. Picture submitted by Saxlingham Hall Nursing Home.

Saxlingham Hall Nursing Home has been rated as 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission. Picture submitted by Saxlingham Hall Nursing Home.

Archant

Inspectors said the quality of a care home, which was previously rated "outstanding", has "deteriorated" after patients were found to have missed medication and being restrained against their will, causing distress.

Saxlingham Hall Nursing Home was told it "required improvement" after failing to satisfy the Care Quality Commission on matters of safety, effectiveness of care and leadership, despite being awarded an "Outstanding" rating in its last inspection in 2017.

The unannounced inspection, carried out on October 16, discovered residents being restrained using lap belts, which left one person "distressed".

According to inspectors, there was no record to confirm that the use of restraints in this case was consenting.

There were also issues with patients receiving medication, with one person missing 11 doses of different medicines in 22 days, "because they were asleep".

Some medicines were out of stock, with the same person failing to receive their steroid inhaler, prescribed for asthma, on eight occasions during the same time period.

You may also want to watch:

Inspectors said the manager's attempt to improve this issue by meeting with the local GP practice had "not been effective in the short term.'

Some security risks were also highlighted, with members of the public able to "walk straight in" to the home, without being challenged by staff.

At one point inspectors discovered a delivery man, wandering around the facility.

Inspectors said this lack of security "posed a potential risk".

However, they also noted that residents seemed generally happy, and the home was awarded "Good" for how caring and for how responsive the service was.

A spokesman for Saxlingham Hall said aspects of the initial report had been challenged and removed, and that he was disappointed with the overall rating.

He added: "It has always been the ethos of Saxlingham Hall to enable our residents and their visitors to have the freedom of movement within the home as they would in their own home, and we are disappointed that this will no longer be the case.

"Following CQC's visit the home commissioned an independent report by an ex-CQC inspector, whose personal view was that the service was unlucky to have received this rating as 'the points raised in the inspection report could have been emphasised differently with an overall 'Good' rating being applied."

Most Read

‘Nightmare’ traffic from village to NDR ‘is killing businesses’

Edi Gashi, who owns a car wash in Horsford, has called the traffic and Holt Road a

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Hunt for mystery couple filmed mid-proposal on beach

A community are searching to find a mystery couple caught on camera proposing on Sheringham Beach: Picture: Submitted

Pair struck off for abusing council’s pool car rules

Suffolk County Council has not ruled out another review in the future over the misuse of pool cars. Picture: ARCHANT

New cinema gets go-ahead and aims to open in 2020

How one of the auditoriums at the new cinema could look. Pic: BCA Ltd/Whitworth.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff offered support after three ambulance workers die in two weeks

The ambulance service reported the deaths on their staff intranet. Photo: EEAST

Police called to parish council meeting over ‘verbal and physical abuse’

Police were called to a parish council meeting in The Street, Hindolveston. Picture: Google Maps

TEAM NEWS: Lewis to miss Everton; Drmic out until New Year

Josip Drmic has been ruled out until the New Year with a hamstring injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teenagers who hand in wallet containing £300 reunite with its owner

A group of teenagers from Swaffham handed in a wallet containing hundreds of pounds of cash. Pictured are the 14-year-olds Leo Nixon, Noah Haynes, Braydon Nellist and Kenton Thompson-Jones. Picture: Gordon Hayes

Everton v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP

Christoph Zimmermann is back in training for Norwich City after a foot injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists