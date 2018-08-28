Search

Advanced search

Festive fun for staff, patients, families and carers at Norwich hospital

PUBLISHED: 09:12 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:12 12 December 2018

Staff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas Party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

Staff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas Party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

Steve Adams 2018 : 07398 238853

Staff at a Norwich hospital wore their festive finery at a Christmas party for patients, their families and carers.

Satff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich. Picture: Steve AdamsSatff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

Christmas jumpers were out in force on Sandringham Ward at the Julian Hospital, Bowthorpe Road, where staff and patients had a festive Bake Off style competition and sung carols together.

Nurse Kate Stelling said: “The summer and Christmas parties on Sandringham Ward are a big deal for staff and patients, and are among the much-anticipated highlights of our year.

Staff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich - Petra Cutmore, Josie Andrews and Samantha Conway. Picture: Steve AdamsStaff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich - Petra Cutmore, Josie Andrews and Samantha Conway. Picture: Steve Adams

“These events are not only well supported by our staff, patients and carers but also by our wider management team. It’s a great chance for everyone to spend some time together, have some fun and get into the Christmas spirit.

“Our patients were joined by their families and friends. We also had two ladies we had cared for previously attend with their families – it was lovely to see them.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Video Pub gets ready to become heart of village again following £50,000 revamp

John Carrick, Owner of Swanton Morley Darby's, which is set to reopen with renovation

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

MP’s bill to end ‘shameful’ cannabis criminalisation in close defeat ahead of Brexit debate

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb calling for cannabis legalisation in the House of Commons. Photo: House of Commons

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast