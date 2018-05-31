Search

RSPB reserves to offer free admission and fresh air

PUBLISHED: 10:54 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 19 March 2020

The RSPB is offering free admission to its reserves to help us get some badly-needed fresh air Picture: Matthew Usher.

Visit one of our reserves and forget coronavirus for a while.

That’s the message from the RSPB, which is offering free admission to its sites including Titchwell and Minsmere in response to the crisis.

“These are difficult and unsettling times for all of us but we hope that nature can provide a welcome respite in whichever form and wherever you may encounter it,” it said today.

“We want to do everything we can to help people and communities safely experience nature at this time, which is why we will keep our reserve trails and car parks open where possible. Therefore, all car parking and entrance charges will be waived so people can enjoy these sites at no cost.

“We hope that visitors will continue to enjoy these amazing places for wildlife while observing physical distancing measures.”

The society said all of its visitor centres, cafes and shops would be closed to visitors by the end of tomorrow.

“This is to prioritise the health and welfare of our staff, volunteers, supporters and members of the public,” it said.

“Our staff and volunteers will be continuing to work tirelessly to save nature on our reserves and through conservation projects and campaigns. More than ever, your support for nature is vital, and greatly appreciated.”

