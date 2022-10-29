News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

'Come and see our crumbling hospital for yourself, Mr Sunak'

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 7:15 AM October 29, 2022
QEH props

Some of the 2,500 props preventing the ceiling from collapsing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Britain's most dilapidated hospital has invited new prime minister Rishi Sunak to come to Norfolk and see it for himself.

More than 2,500 props are holding up the roof of the crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

QEH

Part of the roof of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital which is held up with steel and timber supports - Credit: Chris Bishop

And the building is likely to have become too dangerous to continue operating after 2030, despite the government spending £90m on a cage of girders to prevent it collapsing.

But the QEH was not included in a list of 32 new hospital builds announced two years ago.

It is still waiting to hear whether it will be included on a list of eight further schemes expected to be announced later this year.

Rishi Sunak with Julia Bradbury during a hustings event at the Holiday Inn, in Norwich North, Norfol

Rishi Sunak at the Tory leadership hustings in Norwich - Credit: PA

Now it has emerged senior staff have written to both Rishi Sunak, who became prime minister following Liz Truss's resignation after her disastrous 49 days in office on Monday, and Steve Barclay, who has been re-appointed health secretary.

Mr Barclay's predecessor Therese Coffey would have been the fourth health minister to visit the QEH in two years had she remained in office long enough to fulfill her pledge to come to King's Lynn.

Mr Barclay visited during a previous short-lived stint as health secretary in Boris Johnson's cabinet in July.

QEH

Health secretary Steve Barclay (centre) is shows some of the supports holding up the roof at the QEH - Credit: Dave Fincham

While the North East Cambridgeshire MP had previously called for the replacement of the 500-bed hospital - which serves his constituency and was his son's birthplace - he refused to be drawn after touring it.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family 'in pieces' after mum-of-four dies while on holiday in Turkey
  2. 2 Missing 55-year-old man found safe and well
  3. 3 Headliners and first acts announced for Latitude Festival 2023
  1. 4 City burger joint announces closure
  2. 5 10 Norfolk locations named among best places to live in England
  3. 6 Homes approved for village as planning inspector overturns rejection
  4. 7 Churchyard attackers told they face being deported
  5. 8 Acle Straight closed following two-vehicle crash in the early hours
  6. 9 Drug dealer had 2kg of cannabis disguised as Christmas present
  7. 10 Fiat 500 crashes into barriers on A47

The QEH has drawn up plans for an £862m rebuild on what is currently the car park.

Graham Ward, acting chair of the trust which runs the hospital, said the QEH had had more investment over the last two years then the previous 10 but that did not take away the need for a new hospital.

New QEH

A model of the proposed new hospital (pink), which would be built on what is currently the car park, which would be replaced by a multi-storey (blue) - Credit: Chris Bishop

While there are fears that if the new-build is not given the go-ahead soon it may not be ready by the 2030 deadline, Mr Ward said the project was still achievable.

Alice Ward, the QEH's interim chief executive, said there was no Plan B.

The hospital, which opened in 1980, was built using aerated concrete roof planks with an expected working life of 30 years. It is still in operation more than four decades later.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Susi and Roger Crane, who own the farm which surrounds Oxnead Hall, are among the neighbours objecting

'Brides and grooms not welcome' - Row over weddings at historic home

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
An aerial photograph of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Norfolk hospital named as having country's highest death rate

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Housing Trust Harleston new homes south Norfolk

Locals say huge housing plan could 'kill' Norfolk town

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The Winter Gardens on Great Yarmouth seafront

Look inside Great Yarmouth's Winter Gardens as plans move towards...

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon