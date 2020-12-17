Music legend thanks NHS heroes by playing piano at Norfolk hospital

Video

Published: 11:04 AM December 17, 2020

Rick Wakeman has thanked NHS heroes for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic by playing piano at a Norfolk hospital.

The famed keyboardist and songwriter, who lives near Diss, was at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Monday to treat staff to a mini concert.

Best known for his role in prog rock band, Yes, Mr Wakeman played a stirring rendition of 'Away in a Manger', before saluting the "amazing" hospital and its workers.

The 71-year-old said: "It's one of the nicest places. It sounds awful, but if you ever go to hospital, this is the place to come to.

Rick Wakeman thanked NHS heroes by playing piano at NNUH - Credit: PA

"It's going to be a strange Christmas for everybody, whether you're in hospital or at home, because it's not going to be like any other Christmas we've ever had.

"To some extent, people in here are going to have a great time because I know all the staff will be going round with presents.

Rick Wakeman thanked NHS heroes by playing piano at NNUH. Mr Wakeman is pictured on stage during the Music For The Marsden concert held at the O2 Arena - Credit: PA

"Next Christmas, hopefully people will be out and remember how well they were looked after here."