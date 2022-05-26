MP apologises for controversial NHS partygate remarks as backlash continues

A Norfolk MP has apologised for controversial remarks made on television after he appeared to suggest NHS workers may have broken Covid rules amid the partygate scandal.

Richard Bacon, the MP for South Norfolk, was filmed by BBC Look East insinuating that NHS workers may too have "let their hair down" following the report from civil servant Sue Gray into lockdown gatherings at 10 Downing Street - some of which were attended by the prime minister.

Giving his backing to Boris Johnson, Mr Bacon said: "You [the BBC] haven't gone and investigated it but there are one and a half million people who work in the NHS. I bet if you tried hard enough you could find some people letting their hair down who were working 24/7 in the NHS as well."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a gathering in 10 Downing Street for the departure of a special adviser. - Credit: PA

But reflecting on his comments 24 hours later, he said: "I pointed out that NHS workers were in some cases working 24/7 and I was certainly not intending to insult anyone so I am very sorry if anyone got that impression.

"NHS workers worked extremely hard throughout the pandemic.

He added: "I am not interested in whether Nichola Sturgeon forgot to put her mask back on when entering a barber shop or whether Keir Starmer had a beer while working at the office, or whether the prime minister had a glass of wine while thanking his staff for all their hard work.

"There are far more important things going on in the world and we need to focus on those."

But the comments, which were televised on Wednesday evening, have sparked fury among people in the NHS community.

Becky Tye, UNISON Regional Convenor and Rad Kerrigan, Deputy Convenor. Picture: UNISON - Credit: Archant

Rad Kerrigan, of Unison Health Norfolk, said: "I can assure Richard Bacon that nobody in the NHS had the time, energy or inclination to let their hair down and they were not partying while people died like some of his colleagues did.

"I think his comments were disgusting and a clumsy attempt to deflect criticism away from his disgraced prime minister."

Dr Tim Morton of Beccles Medical centre Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Leading GP Tim Morton, chairman of the Norfolk and Waveney Local Medical Committee, said: "I think in the NHS over the last two years we have shown proper leadership across our own organisations and practices.

"I am proud of the way general practice has done that while others have been shown to be lacking in leadership."