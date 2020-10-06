Latest Covid figures give lockdown hope to town

Denise Wilby, of the Great Yarmouth Borough Council, chats to Dominoes workers Kayleigh Cook and Chris Thompson, as the council and environmental health lead an intervention to remind the public and businesses to heed the rules after a Covid-19 spike. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

There is a glimmer of hope for Great Yarmouth after a slight dip in coronavirus cases as the town works hard to avoid strict lockdown restrictions.

Public Health England figures show for the past seven days up to October 2 the rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people was 94.6, equating to 94 cases.

The rate of coronavirus cases for seven days up to October 1 was 95.6.

For the seven days up to October 2, the rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 in England was 106.6.

Council workers have stepped up the efforts over the past few days after the area has seen a spike in coronavirus cases which have nearly trebled.

The Great Yarmouth Borough Council poster as the council and environmental health lead an intervention to remind the public and businesses to heed the rules after a Covid-19 spike. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Council leader Carl Smith said the town was at a crucial tipping point which could go either way.

He urged everyone in the borough to make sure they followed all the latest lockdown rules in order to “protect lives and livelihoods in Great Yarmouth. “We have a very small window of opportunity of seven to 10 days max. This really could be crucial.

“We are really trying to get the message across to residents and visitors to abide by the rules. My message to the people of Great Yarmouth is please follow the rules.

“The last thing we want to see is for Great Yarmouth to have any more restrictions which would be devasating for everyone.”

Head of environmental health James Wilson said council staff would be knocking on doors all week, visting hundreds of high-risk homes, and delivering thousands of leaflets in multiple languages as it tried to pull the town back from the brink of a deeper lockdown.

Across the region the majority of areas have seen rates increase over the seven days up to October 2, compared with the seven days up to October 1.

The areas which saw an increase were:

Breckland - 23.6 (19.3)

Broadland - 24.5 (19.1)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk - 27.7 (23.8)

North Norfolk - 12.4 (9.5)

Norwich - 34.9 (24.9)

East Suffolk - 29.3 (26.9)

The only area which saw a slight decline was South Norfolk which had a rate of 30.5 cases per 100,000 compared with 31.2 for the seven days leading up to October 1.