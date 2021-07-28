Hospital opens new £625,000 cancer support centre
- Credit: Ian Burt
A Norfolk hospital has opened a brand new £625,000 cancer support centre.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn formally opened the Cancer Wellbeing Support Centre on Wednesday after work on its garden was complete.
The centre first opened in April, however work has now been completed.
The state-of-the-art facility aims to be a welcoming space for patients to access services focusing on supporting people with the long-term impact of cancer.
From the facility the Macmillan Information and Support Service will provide services including general health and wellbeing advice, access to financial support, and patient support groups.
Caroline Shaw, chief executive at the QEH, said: “We want to deliver the best possible cancer care and our new Cancer Wellbeing and Support Centre supports our patients with the overwhelming impact that cancer can have on everyday life.
"The welcoming space is for anybody affected by cancer, patients, and their families and carers, to receive a range of support from our fantastic team of dedicated staff and volunteers.”
