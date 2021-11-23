Hospital ward named after beloved staff member who died of Covid

The new outpatient ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be named after Chrissie Emerson, a healthcare assistant who died of Covid. - Credit: Ian Burt

A new outpatient unit at Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been named after a beloved staff member who died of Covid.

The King's Lynn hospital announced that the new ward would be named the Emerson Unit in tribute to Chrissie Emerson.

Chrissie Emerson was a healthcare assistant at the hospital who died from coronavirus in 2020.

Other options in the poll were the Duke of Edinburgh Unit, the Mountbatten Unit, Prince Philip Unit and the Holkham Unit.

The Emerson Unit won 40pc of the vote.

Denise Smith, chief operating officer, said: "I am really pleased there was so much support to name the unit from our local community and staff.

"Chrissie’s sad death impacted the whole Queen Elizabeth Hospital family, and we believe naming the unit in her memory is a fitting tribute to her. Chrissie is very much missed by us all."

The new unit will open to patients in January 2022.