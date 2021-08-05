Hospital launches breastfeeding scheme to support new mums and babies
- Credit: QEH
Midwives at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) have launched a new initiative to support pregnant women and to help improve the immune systems of their babies.
The project aims to get women to encourage expecting mums to hand-pump milk from 36-weeks onwards, to increase the chance of their baby's first breastfeed being successful.
It aims to improve the experience of women who are induced into labour.
The King's Lynn hospital says colostrum - the first form of milk mothers produce - is packed with "special nutrients which boost babies’ immune systems for life".
The QEH will offer packs with equipment and information to women at their 34-week appointments, at the newborn feeding antenatal classes, or during their induction of labour.
You may also want to watch:
Flo Crawley, infant feeding coordinator at QEH, said: “We’re passionate about providing excellent infant feeding support for the families in our care.
"We hope these packs will support many more families to give the best start to their baby’s immune system.”
Most Read
- 1 New virus named after Norfolk village
- 2 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 3 Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate
- 4 Holiday park bosses pay tribute to 'popular' worker murdered in Norfolk village
- 5 No club record bid from City for Armstrong
- 6 Banham Poultry evacuated in suspected chemical incident
- 7 'Destination' fish and chip restaurant for sale
- 8 Police child safety team raid house to arrest man
- 9 Eleven people taken to hospital after Banham Poultry chemical spill
- 10 Full-back signs for Burnley after Canaries release