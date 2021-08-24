Hospital hoping for rebuild set for annual meeting

Published: 3:30 PM August 24, 2021

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King;s Lynn is set to stage its annual members meeting - Credit: QEH

A Norfolk hospital which hopes the government will agree to replace its crumbling buildings is set to stage its annual meeting.

Members of the trust which runs the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn, patients and the public will be able to quiz senior managers on their plan for the year ahead at the virtual meeting on Tuesday, September 7 (4pm).

It comes as a feasibility study says if ministers agree to rebuild the 500-bed QEH, a new greenfield site near the Hardwick Roundabout would offer the best option.

The trust's hopes to bring a new hospital to Lynn are on the agenda, along with what staff have learned from dealing with the unfolding Covid pandemic,

Hospital chair Prof Steve Barnett said: “Our annual members’ meeting is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the trust’s many achievements over the past year as well as detailing our priorities for the year to come.”

“The executive team and I look forward to welcoming our members, partners and local community to explore how the Trust has further improved patient and staff experience over the last year.

"We will also summarise the vital contributions of our governors to the trust’s improvements in 2020/21, and provide an update on the outcome of elections that have taken place in-year.”

The agenda for the meeting also includes a patient's story, a review of the year and a question and answer session with senior staff.

You can join the meeting via this link https://tinyurl.com/ycca3tns.

Thousands have signed online petitions calling for funding to be made available for a new hospital at https://www.change.org/p/build-a-new-hospital-for-king-s-lynn and https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/590390.

The QEH was built from prefabricated sections with an expected life of 30 years. The building is still is use more than four decades later.

More than 200 props are holding up the roof, which the hospital's risk register describes as "a direct risk to life and patients, visitors and staff".

The hospital was not included in a list of 40 rebuilds announced last October. It hopes it will be one of eight further projects approved in November.