Quarter of under-55s in Norfolk and Waveney have had Covid jab

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:29 PM March 18, 2021    Updated: 5:02 PM March 18, 2021
Dr Christina Green at the Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich holding one of the vaccinatio

A quarter of under-55s in Norfolk and Waveney have had a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine - Credit: Danielle Booden

A quarter of adults under the age of 55 in Norfolk and Waveney have already had their first coronavirus vaccine, new data has revealed. 

Latest figures published by NHS England show 117,821 people aged between 16 and 54 had received an initial jab by March 14. 

The Corn Exchange in King's Lynn is now being used as a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre. Picture: Ian Bu

The large-scale Covid vaccination centre at King's Lynn Corn Exchange - Credit: Ian Burt

That is 25.6pc of the under-55 population, the second-highest proportion in the country for that particular age bracket.

Suffolk and North Essex is just one place back in 3rd after giving first doses to 25.5pc of 16 to 54-year-olds. 

Norfolk and Waveney is still moving at a promising pace overall, with exactly 457,000 people having been administered injections so far.

At 53.6pc, that is the fifth-highest rate in the country, rising one place on the list compared to last week. 

Suffolk and North East Essex places sixth, on 53.2pc. 

Leading the charge for Norfolk when it comes to specific neighbourhoods is Hunstanton, where 69.3pc of patients have attended their first appointments.

Broken down by local authority, North Norfolk is top of the pile on 57.6pc. 

 

A large-scale Covid vaccination centre has opened in Harleston

A Covid jab is administered at the large-scale centre in Harleston - Credit: Sonya Duncan

During the latest seven-day period a total of 37,561 first doses were given in our area, slightly up on last week but Norfolk's second-lowest weekly total to date. 

A low of 35,253 was announced last Thursday, a decline of 22pc which health bosses put down to vaccine supply. 

Norfolk and Waveney CCG, which has been leading the rollout, said availability was "expected to increase significantly", but there are now fresh concerns after NHS England warned local health organisations of a "significant reduction" in the supply of jabs in April

It is understood a delay in the arrival of five million Oxford/AstraZeneca doses from India is partially to blame. 

And, amid recent concerns over the safety of the Oxford product, CCG chief executive Melanie Craig said: “The vaccines are safe and effective, and we strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to take up the offer of vaccination.

"Please come forward to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

As the programme continues, thousands of patients are beginning to receive second doses of the vaccine, which must be administered within 12 weeks of the first.

In Norfolk and Waveney, 15,984 over-80s have had additional shots, which is 22.3pc of the age group's population.

Connaught Hall in Attleborough where a new mass vaccination centre has opened. Picture: Danielle Boo

The large Covid vaccination centre at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden


Coronavirus

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
