Chief executive of crumbling hospital to leave role

Caroline Shaw is stepping down as chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The boss of a crumbling Norfolk hospital has announced she is leaving the trust to join a global health and wellbeing company.

Caroline Shaw joined the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn as chief executive officer in January 2019 and was tasked with leading its recovery from a damning Care Quality Commission inspection.

At the time the hospital - which is suffering from severe structural damage and is waiting to find out if it will be rebuilt - was in special measure and in desperate need of improvement.

But under her leadership, these special measures have now been lifted and while it still requires improvement, it earned 'good' ratings in three out of six categories earlier this year.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Shaw said: "I can honestly say that my time at the QEH has been the most challenging, yet by far the most rewarding of my career to date.

"I could not be prouder of what Team QEH has achieved and how far we have come over the last years.

"I leave with so many fond memories of my time at QEH and this organisation and local community will always have a very special place in my heart."

The roof of the hospital is currently held up by more than 1,500 props and it is waiting to learn if a bid for government cash to rebuild it will succeed.

Mrs Shaw added: "There is strength in depth at QEH and I know the best is yet to come.

"I look forward now to watching QEH fly as an organisation as it pursues its journey to 'good' and 'outstanding' and I also look forward to it securing the new hospital it deserves."

Alice Webster will become acting CEO at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in October - Credit: QEH

From October 1, 2022, the hospital's current chief nurse Alice Webster will become acting chief executive with the recruitment of a full-time replacement to begin in due course.

Mrs Shaw, meanwhile, will become chief operating officer at Manchester-based company Everygreen Life.

Graham Ward, acting chairman of the QEH trust, said: "Caroline has led QEH superbly for over three-and-a-half years and has been instrumental in putting in place the foundations that are necessary to ensure sustainable charge for our patients, their families and our staff.

"Caroline has championed and consistently role-modelled the Trust's values of kindness, wellness and fairness.

"We wish Caroline well for the future and all the best in her exciting new role."