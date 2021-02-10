Hospital urges people to follow strict item drop-off rules

Published: 2:42 PM February 10, 2021 Updated: 2:45 PM February 10, 2021

A Norfolk hospital has issued a plea for people to adhere to strict rules on dropping off personal belongings for patients.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn is appealing to the local community to follow guidelines when delivering belongings for patients at the hospital, as visiting restrictions remain in place due to the pandemic.

Currently relatives are allowed to drop-off belongings for their loved ones at the front desk between 9am and 4pm during the week.

But the hospital wants to remind the public about the "strict rules" around which items can be left to ensure the process is managed "carefully."

Dr April Brown, Chief Nurse at QEH, said: “With visiting restrictions in place as a result of Covid-19, we know how important it is that our patients have the opportunity to receive their personal belongings whilst in our care.

"We’re doing everything we can to make this process safe and efficient, but with limited space in our bedside lockers, and the need to decontaminate any goods before they are brought to wards and ensuring that our staff and patients can move around bed areas safely.

"We are appealing to relatives and loved ones of our patients to follow the rules around which items we can accept, and how to deliver safely.”

The hospital said items must be provided in a wipeable bag labelled with the patient’s name, date of birth and the name of the ward they are staying on and may only include clothing, toiletries and small devices such as mobile phones, headphones and e-books - with all belongings having to fit into a small locker.

The trust is asking patients and relatives to "consider the size and number of items in their parcel, and limit where possible."

It added: "The trust is unable to accept fresh food or drinks which require refrigeration, large electrical items such as hairdryers, alcohol, and money.

"Deliveries from online retailers, such as Amazon, will also be turned away."

For more information about patient deliveries you can call the Covid-19 Patient Helpline on 01553 214540 or visit qehkl.nhs.uk/PatientBelongings.asp